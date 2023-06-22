Oklahoma Sooners quarterback room No. 9 in the nation per Pro Football Focus

Oklahoma’s season outlook is mainly dependent on how much their defense improves. That’s a widely held belief, and it’s hard to argue otherwise.

However, the team can’t afford to slack off or have significant regression from its most important position.

Quarterback play has elevated Oklahoma to incredible heights over the last decade. It’s helped boost flawed rosters to win conference titles and make trips to the College Football Playoff.

Dillon Gabriel’s second year at Oklahoma should allow him the comfort to take his game up a notch. Behind him, Oklahoma’s highest-rated signee in the 2023 cycle, Jackson Arnold, looks set to handle the backup quarterback role. He’s uber-talented and is equipped with the arm and accuracy to complete a pass to every part of the field.

With these two signal-callers, Oklahoma will continue to produce at a high level on the offensive side of the ball. With Gabriel and Arnold, the Sooners have one of the best quarterback rooms in the country.

Pro Football Focus’ Max Chadwick ranked the top quarterback rooms and believes the Sooners have one of the ten best quarterback rooms in the country. Oklahoma came in at No. 9.

The Sooners return Dillon Gabriel under center, who was second among all quarterbacks in the country last year with a 1.1% turnover-worthy play rate. He’s a top-15 quarterback in the country heading into the 2023 season. Oklahoma also welcomes Jackson Arnold into the fold, who was a top-10 recruit in the 2023 class. – Chadwick, Pro Football Focus

The USC Trojans sit at the top, with former Sooner and overwhelming favorite to be the No.1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, Caleb Williams. Behind him, Malachi Nelson, a one-time Oklahoma commit and a five-star signee. Like Arnold, it’s expected that Nelson will take over for the Trojans in 2024.

Texas is the only other Big 12 school in the mix. The Longhorns sit at No. 3.

Gabriel won’t be a 1st round draft selection next April, but he’s comfortably one of the best collegiate QBs. Gabriel was the highest-graded quarterback in the Big 12 returning for the 2023 season. With an insane season thru the air, he could become No. 6 all-time in passing yards. He needs 3,795 yds to reach 15,000 yards for his career, putting him at No. 6 all-time. His best traits are his ability to throw the deep ball and a quick pair of eyes that allow him to diagnose things quickly.

We’ve not seen much of Arnold yet, but Oklahoma’s early prospects in the SEC largely depend on Arnold living up to the five-star hype. If he does, Oklahoma will continue to put together strong offseasons well into the future.

