Oklahoma Sooners quarterback commit Jackson Arnold earns 5-star status from 247Sports

With just one season of high school football under his belt, it was inevitable that Denton Guyer quarterback and 2023 commit Jackson Arnold would earn five-star status at some point between his commitment and national signing day.

In 247Sports latest update, Arnold, who helped lead Denton Guyer to the Texas 6A state championship game in 2021, received his fifth star.

He was a standout at the Elite 11 camp out in California a couple of weeks ago, earning the Elite 11 MVP award for his efforts.

Arnold is one of five quarterbacks with a five-star rating in the 2023 recruiting cycle. He joins Texas commit Arch Manning, USC commit Malachi Nelson, Tennessee commit Nicholas Iamleava, and Oregon commit Dante Moore as the five-star quarterbacks in the 2023 cycle.

Back in the first week of June, Arnold was given a five-star rating in the 247Sports composite database. signaling the growing status of the Sooners’ first commit of the Brent Venables era.

List

Sooners 2023 QB commit Jackson Arnold earns five-star rating in 247Sports composite

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.