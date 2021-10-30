Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Caleb Williams among USA TODAY’s Heisman Trophy race notables

Oklahoma true freshman quarterback Caleb Williams has wasted no time putting his imprint on college football since taking over the signal-calling for the No. 4 Sooners.

In a little more than two and a half games starting, Williams has accounted for 11 touchdowns. Eight of those touchdowns have come through the air, including a four-touchdown passing performance against TCU two weeks ago in a 52-31 win over the Horned Frogs.

The dual-threat ability is where the Washington, D.C., native has consistently dazzled, though. Williams has a 40-plus yard touchdown run in each of the Sooners’ past three games, including his 66-yarder against Texas that announced his presence in college football.

Against Texas, TCU and Kansas, Williams has completed 49-of-68 passes (72 percent completion percentage) for 679 passing yards. He’s also racked up 224 rushing yards on 21 carries in those games.

As a result, Williams continues to receive Heisman Trophy buzz. USA TODAY’s Paul Myerberg listed Williams sixth in his quarterback rankings to win the Heisman Trophy.

Williams’ biggest impact might be as a runner, and not just when he steals the ball away from a teammate to turn a potential fourth-down stop by Kansas into a first down. He had a game-changing touchdown run after being inserted into the lineup against Texas. He had another flashy run on the option against TCU. And he scored on the ground yet again as the Sooners escaped the Jayhawks’ upset. – Myerberg, USA TODAY

Williams is listed behind Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, Ole Miss’ Matt Corral, Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett, Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud and Cincinnati’s Desmond Ridder.

Williams’ start to the season and his career is already an incredible story. If he continues to play like he has thus far, there’s a great chance he winds up in New York City as a Heisman Trophy finalist.

The next chance to impress for Williams comes today when Oklahoma plays host to Texas Tech.

