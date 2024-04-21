Oklahoma Sooners QB Jackson Arnold recaps 2024 OU football spring game
Jackson Arnold recaps 2024 OU football spring game
Jackson Arnold recaps 2024 OU football spring game
Arch Manning gave Texas football fans an enticing look at the future, throwing for 355 yards and three touchdowns in the Longhorns' Orange-White spring game.
Embiid returned from knee surgery less than three weeks ago.
It's been a rough start to the season for Aaron Judge.
Former Los Angeles Rams and Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Roman Gabriel died at the age of 83. He was the NFL MVP in 1969.
Retiring New York Yankees broadcaster was honored before the team's game versus the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday. Sterling said he was tired after 64 years at the mic.
Harbaugh told his players if they went undefeated he would get inked.
Schwab joined ESPN in 1987 and was best known for his role on the sports trivia game show.
Caglianone is currently one of the top-ranked prospects ahead of the 2024 MLB draft.
One of the green jackets Arnold Palmer was awarded for winning the Masters was among the items stolen from Augusta National Golf Club over a 13-year span, according to a report.
We break down the first-round series between the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat and make our prediction.
For the second consecutive season, the Miami Heat won the No. 8 seed in the NBA playoffs with a victory in the play-in tournament. The Heat defeated the Chicago Bulls, 112-91.
The Commanders had an unusual visit with multiple QB prospects.
The Mets are one of eight teams debuting City Connect uniforms this season.
Simon had visited with the Patriots ahead of next week's NFL draft.
The Pittsburgh star became the 160th player in MLB history to reach the milestone.
We are just one week away from all the projections, rumors and lies from being put to rest. The Draft is almost there. We put a bow on our 'Draft Deep Dive' series with Yahoo's draft guru Charles McDonald by looking at the top TE and OL prospects in this year's draft.
Leiter lasted 3 2/3 innings in his MLB debut for the Rangers.
While it’s true that NBA stars played more in the regular season as a whole, the real test is upon us at the start of the playoffs.
The NHL Board of Governors is expected to approve the sale to Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith on Thursday.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde discuss the latest news with the spring transfer portal, Colorado losing more players, and Michigan receiving punishment for their recruiting investigation.