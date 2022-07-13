Oklahoma Sooners QB Dillon Gabriel No. 8 QB in Pro Football Focus’ top 50 QB’s heading into 2022

The Sooners quarterback situation looks much different than it did a year ago. And different doesn’t necessarily mean worse, just different. Anthony Treash of Pro Football Focus ranked the top 50 quarterbacks in college football heading into 2022, and there’s a distinct Oklahoma footprint within the top 10. Not one, not two, but three current or former Sooners cracked Treash’s top ten.

Caleb Williams is at No. 2, Spencer Rattler is at No. 3, and Dillon Gabriel is sitting below them at No. 8. Alabama’s Bryce Young is at No. 1.

It was, perhaps, lost in the shuffle with everything else going on at OU in the past six months, but Dillon Gabriel is a very talented football player. If Gabriel plays like the 8th best QB in college football this season, the Sooners could very well return to the College Football Playoff.

Oklahoma will field a better defense this season, perhaps the best defense in the conference. If Dillon Gabriel plays like the best QB in the Big 12 with a good running game, the Sooners will win the Big 12.

Caleb Williams is an exceptional talent. Much like Gabriel, if he plays to his ranking, the Trojans will put up a lot of points. Can Alex Grinch’s defense keep them ahead? That remains to be seen.

As for the rest of the list, C.J. Stroud being below Rattler seems like a bit of a stretch. Stroud is the preseason favorite for the Heisman in 2022. Will Spencer Rattler even be in contention?

Rattler needs to prove that he’s closer to the guy who blew out the Gators in the Cotton Bowl and not the guy who got benched against the Longhorns for a true freshman. He’s not the third-best quarterback in the nation.

