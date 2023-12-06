Oklahoma Sooners projected to land transfer offensive tackle

The Oklahoma Sooners have a big need along the offensive line. They’re likely to lose four of their five starters, including both offensive tackles Walter Rouse and Tyler Guyton. Like Rouse, McKade Mettauer is out of eligibility. And like Guyton, there’s a chance Raym goes to the NFL.

While Oklahoma has some good young players that they like, only Cayden Green, Jacob Sexton, and Troy Everett have starting experience. That makes this transfer portal season really important.

Early on the Sooners zeroed in on Michigan State grad transfer Spencer Brown and it looks like their efforts might be paying off.

On Tuesday, Scott Schrader, who covers the USC Trojans as part of the On3 Sports Network, issued a prediction favoring the Oklahoma Sooners in Brown’s portal recruitment.

The Trojans were also rumored to be pursuing the veteran offensive tackle.

More: Sooners 2023-2024 Transfer Portal Tracker

In his four-year career with the Spartans, Brown played 1,485 snaps and started 24 games. Though he played some left tackle, he’s primarily been a right tackle for Michigan State and would likely slot in at the same spot for the Sooners.

With the move to the SEC coming and a need to protect your five-star quarterback, finding experienced offensive linemen to provide some stability for your young group will be paramount. And it seems like the Sooners may have found their first peace to their transfer portal puzzle.

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow John on Twitter @john9williams.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire