Oklahoma Sooners prepare to see Iowa State’s Charlie Kolar once more

Oklahoma head football coach Lincoln Riley had plenty of nice things to say about the challenge Iowa State tight end Charlie Kolar presents.

“He’s tough, man. All of the tight ends they have are. They do a good job using those guys, moving them around. Creative with the route concepts that they run, whether they’re dropbacks or play-actions. Charlie’s especially tough because just his ability to run really crisp routes,” Riley said.

Obviously, the Sooners see Kolar’s talent on tape. Still, it’s a different challenge altogether once Oklahoma actually gets its chance to defend him on the field.

“You watch him run and you don’t appreciate how big he is. You get on the field with him and a big human that can in a lot of ways kind of runs and gets in and out of cuts like a wide out. You combine that with that big frame, the hands he has, the experience he has. He’s a tremendous player,” Riley said.

Oklahoma defensive coordinator Alex Grinch echoed those sentiments.

“It’s one thing to be big. It’s not as if Kolar is the only tall tight end in the country. His skillset and what they allow him to do and what he’s able to do is just a unique challenge. Whether it’s zone or man, it’s a challenge for defenses,” Grinch said.

The 6-foot-6 Kolar has given Oklahoma fits in the past. Last season, Kolar grabbed four receptions for 66 yards in the Cyclones’ 37-30 win in the regular season. Then, Kolar pulled down six grabs for 92 yards with a touchdown in the Sooners’ 27-21 Big 12 championship game win.

That also doesn’t account for the pass interference penalties Kolar has drawn in his meetings with Oklahoma.

It helps Kolar and Iowa State that they have an experienced quarterback in senior Brock Purdy and one of the best running backs both in the Big 12 and nationally in junior Breece Hall.

“I think what they’re able to do with their tight ends, you know, that coaching staff just does a tremendous job of finding ways to exploit you defensively. Obviously, you open a lot of things up with the run game. You’ve got an experienced quarterback that’s been doing it a long time at a high level,” Grinch said.

The Sooners are expecting more of what they’ve seen from Iowa State in the past. Lots of pre-snap motions.

“I think in a lot of ways when I watch them it’s kind of nothing’s out of the realm of possible in terms of flexing out tight ends and 13-personnel means nothing because you get every different formation. There’s a pretty good chance they’re going to motion on that particular down whether attached or not,” Grinch said.

Despite Iowa State’s 6-4 record, Oklahoma expects one of its stiffer challenges of the season. Kolar represents one of the many reasons why.

Riley’s only wish? That the redshirt senior from Norman wasn’t still on campus for the Cyclones.

“I would imagine with all that’s going on in the NFL right now in terms of how people are using those guys that he’s going to have a bright future. Always root for a guy from here. I just wish he would have went ahead and left already. He’s a good one,” Riley said.

