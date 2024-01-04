Oklahoma Sooners get prediction for productive EDGE transfer

As the 2024 recruiting class is pretty much finished barring any last-second offers, the Oklahoma Sooners staff has shifted their focus to thetransfer portal. The Sooners continue to visit with transfer prospects.

Recently they hosted a highly productive EDGE defender from Miami (OH). Caiden Woullard is a big 6-foot-5, 252-pound EDGE rusher who finished the season with 12 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks on the season.

Oklahoma is currently the heavy favorite in his recruitment after earning a prediction from On3 and SoonerScoop’s Josh McCuiston.

New #Sooners On3 Transfer Portal Prediction ⭐⭐⭐⭐ 2021 EDGE Caiden Woullard

6'4" / 210

🏫 Washington HS (Massillon, OH) via Miami (OH)

🎚️ 70

✍️ By Josh McCuiston

🎤⬇️ Oklahoma Recruiting Editorhttps://t.co/yNRQnKlUFV#OUDNA pic.twitter.com/AS6j3SG1Jl — Covered Wagons Recruiting (@OUCrystalBall) January 4, 2024

We’ll see how Woullard factors into the team next season if he were to commit. The Sooners are obviously needing more pass rush productivity and more depth at defensive end and move addresses both.

They have another visit scheduled with another talented pass rusher scheduled for later this week. The thought is Oklahoma would take both if both wanted to come.

Woullard is listed as a four-star prospect on On3’s transfer ranking. The Sooners also hold a 99.3% chance of landing the talented pass rusher per On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine.

