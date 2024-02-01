Oklahoma Sooners get prediction for 4-Star 2025 running back

The Oklahoma Sooners are off and running on their 2025 recruiting class. The Sooners are currently sitting with a top-five 2025 class and nine commitments.

They are hoping to add to that after a strong Junior Day this past weekend. One of those guys could be 4-Star running back from Humble, TX, Tory Blaylock. The Sooners got another prediction for Blaylock, this time from 247Sports Oklahoma Insider Collin Kennedy.

New #Sooners 247 Crystal Ball ⭐⭐⭐⭐ 2025 RB Tory Blaylock

5'11” / 190

🏫 Atascotia HS (Humble, TX)

🎚️6 (Med)

✍️ By Collin Kennedy

🎤⬇️ Oklahoma Insiderhttps://t.co/GQCPaCjySE#XXV pic.twitter.com/htBL6MFJd2 — Covered Wagons Recruiting (@OUCrystalBall) February 1, 2024

The Sooners currently do not have a running back committed. Blaylock is the 12th-best running back in the country according to 247Sports’ composite rankings. He’s also a top 160 overall player.

This would be a huge win for Oklahoma if they are able to pull it off but there is obviously still a long way to go before signing day.

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow Jaron on Twitter @JaronSpor.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire