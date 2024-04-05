Oklahoma Sooners get prediction for 2025 4-star safety from Arkansas

The Oklahoma Sooners currently have another top-10 recruiting class according to 247Sports. The 2025 recruiting class is also No. 2 in the SEC after the commitment of four-star running back Tory Blaylock. They hope to add to that next week with decisions being made by Trent Wilson and Maliek Hawkins.

But still, it’s early in the recruiting process. There is still a lot of work to be done but the best place to start is getting predictions for the guys you are pursuing. That’s what the Sooners have been doing all week. They landed another one, this time from OUInsider’s Parker Thune, who issued a Rivals futurecast favoring the Sooners for Marcus Wimberly.

Wimberly is a four-star safety from Arkansas and ranks No. 9 at his position. According to On3, the Sooners have a slight advantage over Michigan right now to land Wimberly, according to the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine.

New #Sooners Rivals Prediction

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️2025 ATH Marcus Wimberly

6'1” / 205

📷 Bauxite High School (Bauxite, AR)

✍️ By Parker Thune

🎤📷 Oklahoma Insiderhttps://t.co/5cqE64VnkH#XXV pic.twitter.com/L98uLJk3Yc — Covered Wagons Recruiting (@OUCrystalBall) April 4, 2024

This one won’t be an easy one for Oklahoma to win. They have to fend off the defending champs, but you also have the home state Arkansas Razorbacks. That’s never an easy battle, depending on whether the kid wants to leave home or not.

They also have a numbers battle on their hands. I’m not saying the Sooners wouldn’t take him because they are pushing for his commitment. But Brent Venables has already said this will not be a big class. He said this will be the smallest class he’s had so far. Oklahoma’s in a good spot to land the commitment of five-star safety Jonah Williams. How many safeties will Oklahoma take in this cycle?

But Wimberly can play and the Sooners now just have to close.

