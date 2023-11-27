Oklahoma Sooners get prediction for 2025 3-Star offensive lineman

The 2023 regular season has come to an end for the Oklahoma Sooners. While they wait to find out their bowl game fate, the Sooners continue their work on the recruiting trail.

The early signing period is less than a month away for the 2024 Recruiting Class, and the Sooners have that class pretty much set, barring any last-minute changes. So, OU continues to put in work on their already impressive 2025 Recruiting Class.

This time they have received a prediction from Collin Kennedy of Sooners Illustrated at 247Sports for three-star offensive lineman out of Melissa, TX, Owen Hollenbeck. Hollenbeck is listed as a 6-foot-3, 310-pound interior offensive lineman. He also plays at the same high school as 2024 commit, Nigel Smith II.

He got his offer back on Aug. 4, 2023. He was also named a Texas 7-4A-I first-team all-district selection as a freshman back in 2021. It’s clear he’s been a priority for Bill Bedenbaugh and Oklahoma. This year will be a big year when it comes to offensive line recruiting. The Sooners missed out on a lot of their high-end targets in 2024.

Oklahoma currently has eight commits and the No. 4 overall ranked class. They do not have any offensive linemen committed as of now. Hollenbeck, Michael Fasusi and Lamont Rogers are just a few of the names to watch along the offensive line for the 2025 class.

Hollenbeck currently doesn’t have a commit date set but as of right now, Oklahoma is in a very good spot.

