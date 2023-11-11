Oklahoma Sooners predicted to land 2025 4-Star cornerback

The Oklahoma Sooners continue to hit the recruiting trail hard in the 2025 recruiting class. The Sooners currently have the No. 4 class in the country.

It feels like just about every week, Oklahoma is earning a new prediction for a 2025 recruit or a commit. On Friday night, they earned a commitment from EDGE rusher Alexander Shieldnight. This time the Sooners received a prediction from On3 and SoonerScoop’s Josh McCuiston for four-star cornerback from Texas, Cobey Sellers.

Sellers is six feet tall and weighs 170 pounds. He’s a defensive back who is ranked as the No. 16 cornerback in the country. Sellers is also a top 250 overall recruit on every recruiting site and would be a big addition to Jay Valai’s cornerback room.

Oklahoma is currently the favorite to land the talented cornerback with the Texas Longhorns, LSU Tigers, Baylor Bears and SMU Mustangs lurking. Oklahoma has an 89% chance of landing Sellers, according to On3’s recruiting prediction machine.

The Sooners currently have eight commits in 2025 already. With a top-five class in 2023 and trending toward another top 10 class in 2024, they have a chance to start stacking big-time classes ahead of their move to the SEC.

There is still a long way to go with Sellers, and he hasn’t set a commitment date, but there is no question the Sooners are off to a great start.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire