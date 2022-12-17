Oklahoma Sooners predicted to land 2023 4-star EDGE Tausili Akana

The opening of the early signing period is on Wednesday, and the Oklahoma Sooners No. 8 recruiting class has a chance to earn a significant bump come Christmas if recent predictions hold true.

Amidst receiving several predictions over the last couple of days to flip 2023 five-star safety Peyton Bowen, the Oklahoma Sooners have become the favorite for 2023 four-star EDGE Tausili Akana.

The No. 1 player in the state of Utah and the No. 16 overall player in the 247Sports composite, Akana has been heavily recruited by Sooners’ head coach Brent Venables.

Earlier this week, the Oklahoma Sooners received favorable predictions from 247Sports’ Steve Wiltfong, Brandon Drumm, and Parker Thune. Rivals recruiting analysts Josh McCuistion and Tyler Bannerman also issued predictions to the Sooners.

Now, the Sooners picked up three more crystal ball predictions from 247Sports. Brandon Huffman, Greg Biggins, and Blair Angulo joined the folks predicting Akana to Oklahoma.

That’s six predictions from 247Sports, a pair of predictions from Rivals, and On3 has the Sooners with an 89.1% chance to land the talented Akana.

At 6-foot-4, 225 pounds, Akana could play linebacker for the Sooners, or he could become another talented pass rusher for Miguel Chavis to work with in 2023.

