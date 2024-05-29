Oklahoma Sooners playing their best softball heading into the Women’s College World Series

Ten games ago, the Oklahoma Sooners dropped their second straight game to the Oklahoma State Cowgirls in their Bedlam series. The Sooners were outscored 12-5 by Oklahoma State in the two losses, dropping their second Big 12 series of the season.

But in the third game of the series on the last day of the regular season and with the Big 12 regular season title out of the picture, the Sooners began looking like the team that’s won three straight national titles.

They carried a 2-0 lead into the sixth inning. Oklahoma State tied it up in the top of the sixth and the Sooners responded in a way only they know how, putting up six runs in the bottom of the inning and getting a much needed win ahead of the Big 12 tournament.

That was the first of current Oklahoma’s nine-game winning streak. During the streak, the Sooners have outscored their opponents 69-16. In their nine games, the OU has held their opponents to two runs or fewer seven times and scored six runs or more six times.

They’ve turned it on at the right time of the year, taking a more aggressive approach at the plate and on the base paths. They’re putting more pressure on opposing pitching staffs and taking advantage of mistakes in the field. It’s the effort and the approach of a veteran team that knows what it takes to win in May and June.

From Tiare Jennings, Alyssa Brito, and Jayda Coleman at the plate to Kelly Maxwell and Nicole May from the circle, the Sooners are rolling right now heading into the Women’s College World Series.

They’ll open with a tough matchup against ACC Champion Duke, but the Sooners are looking like a team ready to make more history.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire