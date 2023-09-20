Oklahoma Sooners to play a familiar foe in latest USA TODAY Sports Bowl Projection

In the Oklahoma Sooners’ illustrious history, they’ve only played in the Cotton Bowl two different times. That was the 2012 season when the Sooners lost to the Texas A&M Aggies led by Heisman winner Johnny Manziel and in 2020 when the Sooners dominated the Florida Gators.

A third trip could be on its way. USA TODAY Sports bowl projections after Week 3 have the Sooners making another trip to AT&T Stadium. It’s also a matchup college football fans would love to see.

This prediction has the Sooners taking on fellow “Blue Blood” the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Notre Dame is infamous for being the team to pull the massive upset halting the 47-game winning streak.

It’s a team historically Oklahoma has struggled against. They are 2-8 all-time vs. the Fighting Irish. The Sooners won the third-ever meeting in 1956 by a score of 40-0, the largest margin of victory in the series.

The Sooners then won the most recent meeting back in 2013 in South Bend by a score of 35-21. Everything else has belonged to the Fighting Irish.

While it’s not a rivalry per se, the Fighting Irish are a team that Sooner fans don’t like. I remember being at the 2012 game in Norman, and the way fans were talking and the feeling in the crowd, you would have thought Oklahoma was playing Nebraska in the 1980s.

From the lack of success to Notre Dame co-opting “Play Like a Champion Today,” an Oklahoma matchup with the Irish would make for an exciting bowl matchup.

There’s no love lost between these two programs, and that game would be fun to watch.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire