Oklahoma Sooners planning introductory press conference for head coach per All Sooners on SI report

Though it’s just been six days since the shot heard ’round the college football world, it feels like forever since Lincoln Riley left Oklahoma for the USC Trojans.

However, the future is just around the corner. It appears the Sooners are closing in on the next head coach of the University of Oklahoma football team.

According to a report from John Hoover of All Sooners on Sports Illustrated, Oklahoma is making preparations for an introductory press conference on Sunday or Monday.

Multiple sources close to the situation have confirmed to SI Sooners that plans are being made for OU athletic director Joe Castiglione to stage an introductory press conference on Sunday or possibly early Monday. – Hoover, All Sooners on SI

While Brent Venables has been a hot name connected to the Oklahoma Sooners job, Joe Castiglione indicated earlier this week that the Sooners may want to talk to head coaches involved in conference title games this weekend. That could include Baylor’s Dave Aranda, Cincinnati’s Luke Fickell or Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning.

Though the search for Oklahoma’s next head coach isn’t over, according to this report, it looks like it’s drawing to a close. Despite the coaching change, the Sooners have retained much of their 2022 recruiting class. Finding the next leader of the program will help the Sooners get back on their feet for 2023.

