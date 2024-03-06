Oklahoma Sooners pick up prediction for 2025 4-Star safety

No matter what time of year it is, college football never stops. Teams have to constantly be recruiting and building those relationships.

That’s no different than at Oklahoma. The Sooners currently have a top-five class in the country in 2025. Now, it’s early so it’s hard to determine exactly where they will end up. Brent Venables has said this will be his smallest class since becoming the head coach because he doesn’t expect as much turnover.

Still, some think this could be his best class and maybe the best in the history of the program. One thing that could help that out is adding top 120 recruits. That’s what they would get if their latest prediction for four-star safety Omarion Robinson came true. The Sooners received a prediction from Oklahoma Recruiting Editor for On3 Josh McCuiston on Tuesday night.

New #Sooners On3 Prediction ⭐⭐⭐⭐ 2025 S Omarion Robinson

6'0” / 170

🏫 Parkview Magnet HS (Little Rock, AR)

🎚️50

✍️ By Josh McCuiston

— Covered Wagons Recruiting (@OUCrystalBall) March 6, 2024

Robinson is ranked as a top 15 safety in the country. He received his offer from Oklahoma back on Jan. 23, 2023. Since then, one of the better recruiters in the country, Brandon Hall, has been hard after him to get him in the Crimson and Cream.

Oklahoma currently has an 88.9% chance to land him according to On3’s recruiting prediction machine. But it won’t be easy as they’ll have to fight off several teams including his home state Arkansas Razorbacks. If they are able to do so, it’d be another huge win for Hall and the Sooners.

