Oklahoma Sooners pick up a pair of Rivals FutureCasts for 4-Star Safety Jaydan Hardy

The writing appears on the wall for 2024 four-star safety Jaydan Hardy. On Saturday a run of predictions came in from 247Sports on the four-star safety committing to the Oklahoma Sooners.

Sam Spiegelman of On3 issued a prediction for the Sooners and SoonerScoop.com’s Josh McCuistion provided the first Rivals FutureCast putting Hardy with Oklahoma.

Well, now a couple of analysts over at Rivals have joined the fray, issuing Rivals FutureCasts favoring Hardy to land with the Sooners.

Shayne Pickering of Tennessee Insider has issued a FutureCast in favor of the Sooners. Texas A&M recruiting insider Landyn Rosow flipped his initial prediction from the Aggies to Oklahoma.

Here’s what we had to say about Hardy just the other day.

Hardy is an athletic and rangy defensive back. He does a great job diagnosing the play and working through the muck to get to the ball carrier. His athleticism was on display in all three phases for the Farmers, who used Hardy as a wide receiver, wildcat quarterback, and as the holder on field goal attempts. As the holder, Lewisville would then stand him up to take the direct snap and run a play, often resulting in a first down conversion or a touchdown. – Williams, SoonersWire

This recruitment seems to be going similarly to the way the buzz around Kevin Sperry and Jeremiah Newcombe went. A flurry of recruiting predictions from each of the major recruiting sites followed shortly by a commitment.

There’s no official timetable on a Hardy commitment, but with the way these predictions keep coming, it feels like a pledge to the Sooners could be imminent.

More Recruiting!

Oklahoma makes top 6 for 2024 four-star RB Anthony Carrie 2025 linebacker Christian Thatcher predicted to land with the Oklahoma Sooners Updated look at each crystal ball issued for the Sooners in the 2024 cycle Prospect profile: 2024 three-star offensive tackle Kaedin Massey Oklahoma offers three-star offensive tackle Isaiah Autry after visit to Norman

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow John on Twitter @john9williams.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire