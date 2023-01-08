Oklahoma Sooners pick up big win on the road over Texas Tech 68-63

It’s hard to quantify how important Oklahoma’s trip to Lubbock, Texas was. Making the trip back to Norman without a win in hand would have been soul-crushing. Luckily, that won’t be the case.

The Sooners picked up their first Big 12 win of the season after defeating Texas Tech 68-63. The game couldn’t be decided after 40 regulation minutes, so the two conference foes played an additional five minutes in overtime.

Veteran forward Jalen Hill and freshman Milos Uzan led the way for Oklahoma with 18 points.

Oklahoma started rocky in the first half, with six turnovers in the first eight minutes. They eventually relied on stiff defense and better execution offensively to get back in the game.

Once they found their footing, the Sooners took off. Grant Sherfield had eight points at half as Oklahoma led 24-23.

After the break, Milos Uzan poured 16 of his 18 on the night as Moser’s team began to separate. The Oklahoma lead grew to as much as 13 before a comeback led by former Oklahoma guard De’Vion Harmon made things uneasy. Harmon dropped in 19 of his 23 points on the night in the second half, including eight during the final five minutes of regulation.

After Uzan’s free throws sent it to OT, the game became the Jalen Hill show. Hill had eight points in the final 2 minutes of the overtime period to seal the deal.

Oklahoma is no longer at the bottom of the Big 12 standings. That belongs solely to the Red Raiders, who fall to 0-3 in the conference.

Oklahoma is now 1-2 in Big 12 play and has a trip to Kansas to take on a top 5 Jayhawks team led by national player of the year candidate Jalen Wilson. The Sooners and Jayhawks will tip off at Allen Fieldhouse on Tuesday at 8 p.m.

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today. You can also follow Bryant on Twitter @thatmanbryant.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire