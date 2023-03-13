Oklahoma Sooners pick up another prediction to land 2024 RB Xavier Robinson

The Oklahoma Sooners have been in on several running backs in the 2024 recruiting cycle. In the last week, a new name emerged for the Sooners in the 2024 running back class; Xavier Robinson.

Robinson plays his football at Carl Albert High School in Mid West City, just outside of Oklahoma City. He was The Oklahoman’s 2022 Offensive Player of the Year after piling up 2,600 rushing yards in leading Carl Albert to a Class 5A state championship.

In the aftermath of his junior day visit to Norman back on March 3, Josh McCuisition of SoonerScoop.com and Rivals issued a FutureCast favoring the Oklahoma Sooners.

Now it’s 247Sports adding to the prediction list with Brandon Drumm of OUInsder submitting a crystal ball favoring the Oklahoma Sooners.

Robinson is a ready-made college prospect, standing at 6-foot-2 and 218 pounds, according to 247Sports. He displays great patience in the backfield, waiting for the whole to break open. Robinson has good lateral agility, fantastic strength, and the speed to run away from defenders.

With multiple predictions from two different sources in the recruitment of Xavier Robinson, it looks like the Sooners have the inside track for the local 2024 prospect.

