Oklahoma Sooners’ path to the College Football Playoff according to ESPN

The last time the Oklahoma Sooners were in the College Football Playoff, they were witnesses to one of the greatest offensive seasons in the history of college football.

Joe Burrow and the LSU Tigers were putting up incredible numbers on their way to an undefeated season and a national championship. Burrow has now spent two seasons in the NFL and most recently lost to the Los Angeles Rams in the Super Bowl.

The Sooners have missed the College Football Playoff in each of the last two seasons and had two losses in each of those years. Coaching change came to Norman, but the goals remain the same. Win the conference, get into the playoff, and win a national championship.

That’s what the Oklahoma Sooners are building toward this spring in Brent Venables’ first season at the helm. And while there’s optimism about where Oklahoma’s at, they’ll have to prove it on the field to give themselves a chance to make a run at one of the four spots in the College Football Playoff.

Looking ahead to the 2022 season, ESPN’s Heather Dinich outlined the path to the College Football Playoff (ESPN+) for each of the top 10 teams in ESPN’s Football Power Index. The Oklahoma Sooners sit eighth in the simulated FPI projections for the 2022 season.

Biggest Obstacle

Quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) runs through passing drills during the University of Oklahoma’s first Spring football practice at the Everest Training Center in Norman, Oklahoma, on Tuesday, March 22, 2022.

Turnover. This isn’t the Oklahoma the selection committee has known. Coach [autotag]Lincoln Riley[/autotag] left for USC, and quarterbacks [autotag]Caleb Williams[/autotag] and [autotag]Spencer Rattler[/autotag] both transferred, along with several other talented offensive players. – Dinich, ESPN

Yeah, we get it, the Sooners lost a bunch of players. The good news is that they already had some talented players in-house that will break out in 2022. [autotag]Dillon Gabriel[/autotag] replaces the quarterbacks, who while talented, had struggles of their own in 2021. And so did the offensive play-caller, who struggled against the good defenses on the schedule last season; Nebraska, West Virginia, Baylor, Iowa State, and Oklahoma State,

The Sooners’ offense may not have the star power it had a year ago, but that doesn’t mean it will be worse. The unit returns three of the five starters along the offensive line, and [autotag]McKade Mettauer[/autotag] figures to be an impact player from day one after transferring in from Cal.

Defensively, the Sooners have turnover to overcome as well. But the two teams that contended for the Big 12 title last season are experiencing their own significant turnover. Baylor and Oklahoma State lost significant pieces from their rosters, so OU doesn’t stand alone on that front.

What the Committee Will Like

Oklahoma’s Shane Whitter (13) brings down West Virginia’s Leddie Brown (4) during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the West Virginia Mountaineers at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Oklahoma, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. Oklahoma won 16-13. Bryan Terry, The Oklahoman

A strong finish. Oklahoma’s schedule is backloaded, with a trip to West Virginia sandwiched between home games against Baylor and Oklahoma State. The Sooners finish their regular season on the road against Texas Tech. If Oklahoma can survive November, the Sooners should be in a position to play for the Big 12 title, assuming they avoid a disastrous start. – Dinich, ESPN

Lincoln Riley coined it “Championship November” and the Sooners had been great in November games during his tenure until 2021 when they lost to Baylor and Oklahoma State to finish outside the Big 12 championship game for the first time since it was reinstituted.

Going to West Virginia is never easy, and the Mountaineers received a huge boost with the commitment of former five-star quarterback J.T. Daniels last week. Weird things happen in Lubbock. If that game against Texas Tech is at night and a berth in the Big 12 championship game is at stake, it might get tougher than it looks right now.

What the committee will not like

Sept. 18, 2021; Norman; Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman Jalen Redmond (31) in action during the game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 42 strength of schedule, which includes nonconference games against UTEP, Kent State and Nebraska. The Sept. 17 trip to Lincoln isn’t a gimme, but if OU is playoff-worthy, it should be 3-0 against this lineup. – Dinich, ESPN

Nonconference schedules always factor into how a school is viewed by the College Football Playoff committee, but that isn’t always something the current team can concern itself with. Those contracts are often signed years in advance and the Sooners can’t help the national perception of the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

All they can do is play and win the schedule that they have, but this nonconference schedule doesn’t give them a lot of wiggle room during conference play. Even when the Sooners were still undefeated late last year, they were well outside the top four in the College Football Playoff rankings.

