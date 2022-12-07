Oklahoma Sooners outside top 50 in USA TODAY Sports 1-131 re-rank

Seeing the Oklahoma Sooners so low in the rankings is getting tiresome. OU remained at No. 62 in the latest USA TODAY Sports 1-131 re-rank. It isn’t all that surprising. After all, they have not played a game since the last rankings were released.

6-6 just isn’t a good enough record, which is something everyone in Norman knows. Look at some of the teams that are ahead of the Sooners: Syracuse, Maryland, Ohio, Oklahoma State, and the list goes on and on.

It’s too soon to know whether or not the Sooners will be vastly improved from a talent perspective next season. Plenty of players are hitting the portal, and while this upcoming recruiting class looks very promising, that can change at the drop of a hat, which OU learned the hard way last year.

It will be interesting to see how the Sooners play against Florida State and what a win or loss would do to their position in the rankings. The Sooners haven’t finished with a losing record since 1998, John Blake’s final season as head coach before being replaced by Bob Stoops.

It’s hard to imagine year two of the Venables era going any worse than year one. Venables will have more of his players on the roster, there will hopefully be less drama before the start of the season, and a blue-chip QB prospect will finally join the roster. There is a lot to look forward to in Norman. The Sooners just need to finish off the 2022 season on a high note.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire