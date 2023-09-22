Oklahoma Sooners one of the biggest team ranking risers of the summer

Not many teams in the country have had as big of a rise in the recruiting rankings as the Oklahoma Sooners over the last few months. The Sooners have been on an absolute heater since July.

With the most recent commitment of Danny Okoye, the Sooners are No. 7 in 247Sports’ team composite ranking and No. 8 over at On3. On3 Sports ranked the teams to make the biggest jump since the summer, and the Sooners were included, moving up nine spots.

Brent Venables and Co. flexed their recruiting muscles in a big way last cycle, ending with the nation’s No. 6 recruiting class. It featured three five-stars and 15 blue-chippers in total. Beating that haul in 2024 was always going to be a tall task, but the Sooners are yet again on the verge of securing a top-10 class. Five-Star Plus+ DL David Stone choosing OU over Miami was the highlight of the summer in that regard, but the Sooners have also added four-star pass-rushers Nigel Smith and Danny Okoye to a very good defensive class. Not to be outdone, OC Jeff Lebby and the Sooners offense has amassed some weapons this summer with elite running back Taylor Tatum, four-star tight end Davon Mitchell, and wideouts Ivan Carreon and Zion Ragins, among others. – Keegan Pope On3 Sports

This move has ranked the Sooners as the fourth-biggest riser of any team in the country. But the Sooners are not done yet. They are still waiting on the decision of offensive linemen Grant Brix and Daniel Akinkunmi. They also are waiting for defensive back Devon Jordan.

Of the three players mentioned, Oklahoma holds a lead for only Akinkunmi, according to On3 Sports. There’s also always that potential of a flip from a five-star or two, but we don’t need to get everyone’s hopes on that just yet.

