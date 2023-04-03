Oklahoma Sooners On3 recruiting winners for the month of March

The 2024 recruiting cycle had been relatively quiet for Oklahoma heading into March. They were generating a lot of buzz on the trail, but no one had committed to the Sooners yet.

As the calendar’s shifted to April, things are a bit different now.

The Sooners picked up commitments in the 2024 and 2025 recruiting classes and, because of it, were named one of five winners for the month of March by On3’s Keegan Pope.

After a monstrous close to the 2023 cycle, including flipping five-star safety Peyton Bowen away from Oregon in December, Oklahoma has been taking things show in 2024. Heading into March, they didn’t have a single commitment, but four-star defensive back Jeremiah Newcombe changed that with his decision earlier this month. Now the Sooners weren’t the only program to get a 2024 commitment, but what put them on this list is the addition of 2025 quarterback Kevin Sperry. The Prosper (Texas) Rock Hill star is one of the country’s top passers in the rising junior class, and he immediately gives Brent Venables an early cornerstone to build his 2025 class around. – Pope, On3

The Newcombe commitment came like a gust down the Oklahoma plains. Out of nowhere. The Sooners had him in town for a visit and then the predictions favoring Oklahoma showered down like a mid-Spring thunderstorm. The four-star prospect out of Arizona didn’t waste any time, committing to the Sooners just a few days after his visit. With the commitment, Jeremiah Newcombe became the first of the 2024 recruiting cycle for Brent Venables and the Sooners.

Interestingly, beating Newcombe to the punch was 2025 quarterback Kevin Sperry. Sperry, who spent time with the Sooners during a camp last Summer, eagerly awaited the offer from Jeff Lebby and Oklahoma. Like Newcombe, he didn’t waste any time, giving the Sooners their quarterback for the 2025 class.

As Pope mentions, Kevin Sperry gives the Sooners a cornerstone to build around. Like with Jackson Arnold in the 2023 cycle, getting that early commitment from your quarterback of the cycle, allows the Sooners to focus their efforts at adding talent to put around their highly coveted quarterback prospect.

And this week, Oklahoma could have its quarterback for the 2024 cycle, with Michael Hawkins expected to announce his commitment on Saturday, April 8. Everything points to the Sooners at this point, but TCU is very much a player for the Frisco Emerson quarterback prospect.

Committing the day before Hawkins is another Sooners’ target, safety Aaron Flowers. Although, a recent crystal ball prediction from Brandon Drumm of OUInsider has Flowers heading west to join Alex Grinch and the USC Trojans.

Regardless of what happens this weekend, as we saw a year ago, as we inch closer to the Summer, look for Oklahoma to pick up some steam. By the end of July, we should have a great idea of what this recruiting class is going to look like for the 2024 Recruiting Cycle.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire