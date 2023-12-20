Oklahoma Sooners officially land 6-foot-6 2024 wide receiver from Texas

There might not have been a coach on staff who did a better job than Emmett Jones in 2023. The wide receivers were thought to be a weakness of the team going into the season but left the season as one of the strengths.

Jones has also done a great job on the recruiting trail and one of his commits has officially signed his National Letter of Intent during the early signing period. Ivan Carreon is a 6-foot-6 wide receiver from Odessa, TX.

A four-star prospect, Carreon could fight for playing time, but with a loaded wide receiver room, it’s more likely he’ll sit back and develop his freshman year. He’s also someone they could try to bulk up and move to tight end, but as of right now, he’s a wide receiver. With his size, he’s someone who excels at contested catches but has really good speed thanks to his long strides.

