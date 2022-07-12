Oklahoma Sooners offer top five EDGE prospect in the 2024 cycle Elijah Rushing
Hot on the heels of landing his first EDGE commitment of the 2023 cycle, defensive ends coach Miguel Chavis is putting in work with the 2024 class as well. Targeting one of the top defensive ends in 2024, Chavis has extended an offer to Tuscon, Arizona’s Elijah Rushing.
Rushing is considered a five-star edge prospect in the 247Sports composite rankings and a four-star player with On3, Rivals, and ESPN.
He’s an athletic edge prospect that displays great length. Rushing uses it well to engage and shed blockers to get into the backfield. At 6-foot-5 and 225 pounds, Rushing can still add some size and bulk while continuing to build his athletic profile heading into his junior season at Salpointe Catholic.
Rushing is currently a top-five EDGE prospect and ranks as a top 25 prospect overall according to ESPN, 247Sports, and On3.
Elijah Rushing’s Recruiting Profile
Projections
Rivals Futurecast: Currently no analyst predictions at this time.
On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine: Oregon is currently in the lead, followed by Notre Dame.
Early crystal ball projections favor Florida.
Film
Hudl
Rating
Stars
Overall
State
Position
ESPN
4
19
2
5
Rivals
4
64
2
5
247Sports
4
16
2
1
247 Composite
5
16
2
2
On3 Recruiting
4
7
2
2
On3 Consensus
4
24
2
4
Vitals
Hometown
Tuscon, Ariz.
Projected Position
EDGE
Height
6-5
Weight
225 lbs
Recruitment
Offered on July 11, 2022
No visit is scheduled at this time
Notable Offers
Arizona
Arizona State
Jackson State
Kentucky
Miami
Oklahoma
Pitt
Utah
After a great conversation with @MiguelChavis65, I am blessed to say that I have been offered an opportunity to play for @OU_Football. Shoutout to @CoachVenables and coach Chavis for the offer! @bangulo @BFBaumgartner @CSing57 @adamgorney @ChadSimmons_ @CoachEricRogers pic.twitter.com/bxLRsBuXbE
— Elijah Rushing (@elijah_rushing) July 12, 2022
