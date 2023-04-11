Oklahoma Sooners offer Oregon commit, 4-Star OL Fox Crader

The Oklahoma Sooners and the Oregon Ducks have created an intriguing rivalry on the recruiting trail since Brent Venables and Dan Lanning arrived in their respective spots.

Oregon flipped wide receiver Ashton Cozart in the 2022 class, and the Sooners earned the signature of Peyton Bowen. Bowen was committed to Notre Dame but, during the early signing period, flipped his commitment to the Ducks before ultimately signing with the Sooners.

Just last week, Oregon pulled a commitment from Aaron Flowers, who had been trending toward the Sooners for several months.

Now they seem to be at the table again, this time for 2024 four-star offensive tackle Fox Crader. Crader is committed to the Ducks, but just spent some time in Norman and earned an offer from Brent Venables, Bill Bedenbaugh, and the Sooners.

Crader hails from Vancouver, Wash., and is a consensus four-star player. He’s the No. 151 player in the Top247 and ranks No. 72 in the On300. Oklahoma’s had some success recruiting Washington since Venables arrived with the additions of Heath Ozaeta and Jasaiah Wagoner in the 2023 recruiting class.

Crader has the athleticism, length, and physicality to be a dynamic player at offensive tackle. His basketball background shows up on tape, where he displays good lateral agility and the ability to play in space.

Fox Crader’s Recruiting Profile

Film

Hudl

Rating

Stars Overall Position State ESPN 4 — — — Rivals 3 — — 9 247Sports 4 151 13 5 247 Composite 4 237 21 4 On3 Recruiting 4 72 9 1 On3 Industry 4 281 21 5

Vitals

Hometown Vancouver, Wash. Projected Position Offensive Tackle Height 6-6 Weight 285

Recruitment

Unofficial Visit on April 10, 2023

Offered on April 10, 2023

Notable Offers

Per 247Sports

Oregon (Committed)

Oklahoma

Auburn

Georgia

Pittsburgh

Stanford

Texas

Texas A&M

Texas Tech

Arizona State

Colorado

California

Miami

Oregon State

USC

Washington

Washington State

Twitter

[lawrence-auto-related count=5 category=1367]

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow John on Twitter @john9williams.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire