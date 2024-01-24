Oklahoma Sooners offer No. 1 quarterback in 2026
The Oklahoma Sooners have begun to identify more of their targets in the 2026 recruiting class. In the last week, they’ve issued a number of offers, including two at the quarterback position.
One of those was four-star quarterback Faizon Brandon out of North Carolina. The other one is also east of the Mississippi River in four-star quarterback Jared Curtis.
Curtis hails from Nashville, Tennessee and plays for Nashville Christian School. He’s the top quarterback in the cycle, according to 247Sports and the No. 1 player in their rankings at the moment.
He’s a talented passer with plus athleticism. Curtis does a great job maneuvering the pocket to buy time and is fantastic throwing the ball on the move. He has a fantastic arm with really good accuracy.
Curtis does a great job making plays with his legs and has really good contact balance when running the football.
He’s got an offer sheet that features a who’s who of college programs. Teams like Georgia, Alabama, Ohio State, Oklahoma, LSU, and Tennessee. At the moment, it looks like Georgia and Ohio State are the frontrunners in this massive recruiting battle.
Jared Curtis’ Recruiting Profile
Projections
Rivals Futurecasts have been issued for both Georgia and Ohio State.
On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine currently favors the Ohio State Buckeyes over the Georgia Bulldogs
247Sports Steve Wiltfong favors the Georgia Bulldogs
Film
Hudl
Rating
Stars
Overall
Position
State
ESPN
—
—
—
—
Rivals
4
40
—
—
247Sports
4
1
1
1
247 Composite
5
19
1
1
On3 Recruiting
4
—
—
—
On3 Industry
4
12
1
1
Vitals
Hometown
Nashville, Tenn.
Projected Position
Quarterback
Height
6-4
Weight
225 lbs
Recruitment
Offered on January 22, 2024
No Visit Scheduled at this time
Notable Offers
Oklahoma
Florida State
Cincinnati
Georgia Tech
Indiana
Miami
Mississippi State
Ole Miss
Pitt
South Carolina
UCF
Vanderbilt
Virginia Tech
After a great conversation with @SethLittrell I am beyond blessed to receive an offer from the University of Oklahoma! @OU_Football #Elite3🔺@RileyElite3 @_Elite3 @clintbrew247 @ChadSimmons_ @SeanW_Rivals @qbcoachrr17 @QBC_Nashville @NCSathletics @SWiltfong247 pic.twitter.com/mzWpbuFSeB
— Jared Curtis 2026 QB (@Jaredcurtis37) January 22, 2024