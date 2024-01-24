Oklahoma Sooners offer No. 1 quarterback in 2026

The Oklahoma Sooners have begun to identify more of their targets in the 2026 recruiting class. In the last week, they’ve issued a number of offers, including two at the quarterback position.

One of those was four-star quarterback Faizon Brandon out of North Carolina. The other one is also east of the Mississippi River in four-star quarterback Jared Curtis.

Curtis hails from Nashville, Tennessee and plays for Nashville Christian School. He’s the top quarterback in the cycle, according to 247Sports and the No. 1 player in their rankings at the moment.

He’s a talented passer with plus athleticism. Curtis does a great job maneuvering the pocket to buy time and is fantastic throwing the ball on the move. He has a fantastic arm with really good accuracy.

Curtis does a great job making plays with his legs and has really good contact balance when running the football.

He’s got an offer sheet that features a who’s who of college programs. Teams like Georgia, Alabama, Ohio State, Oklahoma, LSU, and Tennessee. At the moment, it looks like Georgia and Ohio State are the frontrunners in this massive recruiting battle.

Rivals Futurecasts have been issued for both Georgia and Ohio State.

On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine currently favors the Ohio State Buckeyes over the Georgia Bulldogs

247Sports Steve Wiltfong favors the Georgia Bulldogs

Stars Overall Position State ESPN — — — — Rivals 4 40 — — 247Sports 4 1 1 1 247 Composite 5 19 1 1 On3 Recruiting 4 — — — On3 Industry 4 12 1 1

Hometown Nashville, Tenn. Projected Position Quarterback Height 6-4 Weight 225 lbs

Offered on January 22, 2024

No Visit Scheduled at this time

