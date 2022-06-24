Oklahoma Sooners offer LSU commit DB Ryan Yaites from Denton Guyer

The Oklahoma Sooners missed out on safety Tyler Turner, who committed to Oregon this week, but that won’t slow down Brent Venables and his defensive staff. Leaving nothing to chance, the Sooners have offered four-star defensive back Ryan Yaites from Denton Guyer High School in Texas.

Yaites has been committed to LSU since the middle of April, but that won’t keep Venables and Brandon Hall from pursuing the Texas product. Another thing to note is that Yaites is the high school teammate of Oklahoma’s five-star quarterback commit Jackson Arnold.

ESPN, 247Sports Composite, and On3’s Consensus all consider Yaites a four-star defensive back prospect and he ranks as one of the top 100 players in the talent-rich state of Texas.

Yaites is a versatile defensive back prospect that lined up primarily as an outside cornerback for Guyer. He’s a bump-and-run corner that does a great job using his length and athleticism to challenge receivers at the catch point. Even when the WR has made the catch, Yaites shows a strong ability to rip the ball out to cause the incompletion. He’s a very good tackler who consistently wraps up and drives the ball carrier to the ground. In the run or screen game, he shows great discipline to set the edge and not let the ball carrier get to the boundary. Great eye discipline and ability to read the play allows him to go from cover player to run defender quickly, which helps him make plays in the run game.

If the Sooners were able to flip Ryan Yaites from LSU, it would be a huge win and another fantastic defensive prospect to add to Kaleb Spencer, Erik McCarty, and Kade McIntyre.

Ryan Yaites’ Recruiting Profile

Projections

Film

Hudl

Rating

Stars Overall State Position ESPN 4 140 28 15 Rivals 3 — 68 47 247Sports 4 209 35 17 247 Composite 4 282 50 28 On3 Recruiting 3 — 100 49 On3 Consensus 4 178 31 12

Vitals

Hometown Denton, Texas Projected Position Defensive Back Height 6-0 Weight 190 lbs

Recruitment

Offered on June 23, 2022

No visit set at this time

Notable Offers

LSU (Committed)

Oklahoma

California

Michigan State

Arkansas

Arizona

Auburn

Mississippi State

Colorado

Nebraska

Notre Dame

Oklahoma State

Ole Miss

Oregon

SMU

TCU

Texas

Texas Tech

USC

