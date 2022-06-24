Oklahoma Sooners offer LSU commit DB Ryan Yaites from Denton Guyer
The Oklahoma Sooners missed out on safety Tyler Turner, who committed to Oregon this week, but that won’t slow down Brent Venables and his defensive staff. Leaving nothing to chance, the Sooners have offered four-star defensive back Ryan Yaites from Denton Guyer High School in Texas.
Yaites has been committed to LSU since the middle of April, but that won’t keep Venables and Brandon Hall from pursuing the Texas product. Another thing to note is that Yaites is the high school teammate of Oklahoma’s five-star quarterback commit Jackson Arnold.
ESPN, 247Sports Composite, and On3’s Consensus all consider Yaites a four-star defensive back prospect and he ranks as one of the top 100 players in the talent-rich state of Texas.
Yaites is a versatile defensive back prospect that lined up primarily as an outside cornerback for Guyer. He’s a bump-and-run corner that does a great job using his length and athleticism to challenge receivers at the catch point. Even when the WR has made the catch, Yaites shows a strong ability to rip the ball out to cause the incompletion. He’s a very good tackler who consistently wraps up and drives the ball carrier to the ground. In the run or screen game, he shows great discipline to set the edge and not let the ball carrier get to the boundary. Great eye discipline and ability to read the play allows him to go from cover player to run defender quickly, which helps him make plays in the run game.
If the Sooners were able to flip Ryan Yaites from LSU, it would be a huge win and another fantastic defensive prospect to add to Kaleb Spencer, Erik McCarty, and Kade McIntyre.
Ryan Yaites’ Recruiting Profile
Projections
Film
Hudl
Rating
Stars
Overall
State
Position
ESPN
4
140
28
15
Rivals
3
—
68
47
247Sports
4
209
35
17
247 Composite
4
282
50
28
On3 Recruiting
3
—
100
49
On3 Consensus
4
178
31
12
Vitals
Hometown
Denton, Texas
Projected Position
Defensive Back
Height
6-0
Weight
190 lbs
Recruitment
Offered on June 23, 2022
No visit set at this time
Notable Offers
LSU (Committed)
Oklahoma
California
Michigan State
Arkansas
Arizona
Auburn
Mississippi State
Colorado
Nebraska
Notre Dame
Oklahoma State
Ole Miss
Oregon
SMU
TCU
Texas
Texas Tech
USC
#AGTG 🗣BOOMER I'm blesses to receive an offer from the University of Oklahoma @OU_Football @DentonGuyer_FB @coach_bhall @ReedHeim @mike_gallegos16 @FlightSkillz @TrustMyEyesO pic.twitter.com/EhphBbv6QJ
— Ryan Yaites (@ryan_yaites) June 23, 2022
