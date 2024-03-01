Oklahoma Sooners offer four-star DL prospect and Auburn commit Malik Autry

Oklahoma just had one of its all-time best defensive line recruiting hauls with their 2024 class. It was headlined by five-star defensive tackle David Stone but there were multiple four-star defensive linemen in the Sooners’ haul.

Oklahoma needed every single signee as the Sooners were set to be pretty thin along their defensive line after the 2024 season. They now turn their recruiting efforts to 2025, where the Sooners already have one commitment from three-star nose tackle Ka’Mori Moore.

Moore committed last summer, and Oklahoma is in pursuit of adding more.

Their most recent offer is to four-star prospect Malik Autry. Autry is a large human being who most certainly fits the mold of the 1-technique type of nose tackle that the vast majority of SEC teams seem to have. He is the no. 89 overall prospect in the Top247 and is seeing his recruitment take off. It wouldn’t be surprising to see him rise into the top 60 nationally when it’s all said and done.

Autry stands tall at six-foot-five and clocks in at 320 pounds. He hails from Alabama and is currently committed to the Auburn Tigers. He was offered by Todd Bates, who is from Alabama himself. Bates has long been considered an excellent recruiter for his ability to connect with the gentlemen he recruits. Can he help loosen the bond between Auburn and help give Oklahoma a fighting chance?

Malik Autry’s Recruiting Profile

Film

HUDL

Ratings

Stars Overall Position State ESPN 3 N/A N/A N/A Rivals 4 149 10 10 247Sports 4 89 7 9 247 Composite 4 223 24 14 On3 Recruiting 3 N/A 32 17 On3 Industry 4 267 20 15

Vitals

Hometown Opelika, AL Projected Position NT Height 6-5 Weight 320

Recruitment

Offered on February 27, 2024

No visit has been scheduled yet

Notable Offers

Per 247Sports

Oklahoma

Auburn

Georgia

Tennesseee

Florida

Miami

Texas

LSU

Michigan

Clemson

Twitter

