Oklahoma Sooners offer former Arkansas Razorbacks linebacker Chris Paul Jr

Oklahoma’s defensive slide at the end of the season has been the subject of many dialogues people have had about Oklahoma in the aftermath of their 10-2 regular season. The defense was a huge issue early on in the Kansas game, which resulted in a loss. The against Oklahoma State in the first half put the Sooners in a spot where their offense had to be perfect. The offense didn’t do enough to overcome.

Against TCU, the Sooners had major issues covering the middle of the field, and while the offense put up over 60 points on their own, the defense was anything but encouraging.

And as of last night, it looks like one of the best players on the team, Danny Stutsman, will not return, instead choosing to depart OU for the NFL Draft. So, how will Oklahoma continue to reshape its defensive identity while losing a central figure in the middle of the defense?

They can start by landing former Arkansas linebacker Chris Paul Jr., who the Sooners offered Thursday morning.

The University of Oklahoma has offered!! ♥️♥️♥️ pic.twitter.com/2ZgiJxvPmb — POOH (@PoohPaul4) December 7, 2023

Paul is a talented linebacker and a former three-star recruit from Georgia. Paul burst onto the scene as a redshirt freshman in 2022. Despite starting just two games, he amassed 62 tackles, eight TFLs, and four sacks that season. He was named a second-team freshman All-American by a few media outlets for his efforts.

In 11 games this season, he recorded 74 total tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, and two sacks. Paul has already received interest from schools such as South Carolina, Texas A&M, Lousiville, Florida State, and Ole Miss. Three crystal balls to Ole Miss have already been entered on 247 Sports. No decision has been made, but the Sooners may have to act fast if they plan to make a add the productive linebacker.

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow Bryant on Twitter @thatmanbryant.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire