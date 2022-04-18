Oklahoma Sooners offer Arkansas 2023 commit WR Anthony Evans III

As Oklahoma knows, nothing is official until recruits sign on the dotted line during the early signing period or on national signing day. In Brent Venables first two months with the Sooners, they were able to flip Kevonte Henry from Michigan, R Mason Thomas from Iowa State, and Kobie McKinzie after he flipped to Texas.

They’ll never feel like they’re out of a race until the prospect signs their national letter of intent. That’s why one of their more recent offers went out to Anthony Evans III, a wide receiver out of Texas who has already committed to the University of Arkansas.

Back in November, he shared with HawgsSports.com, part of the 247Sports network what led to his commitment, and RazorbacksWire broke it all down.

“I pulled the trigger mainly because of (Arkansas head coach Sam) Pittman and (wide receivers coach Kenny) Guiton,” Evans said. “They’ve been in constant contact several times a week with phone calls and text and truly made me feel like I was a priority.”

Coaches are a strong draw to a school and it sounds like Evans is excited about his opportunity with the Razorbacks. At the same time, he hasn’t shut his recruitment down by any stretch of the imagination. He’s received 10 offers since his commitment including Oklahoma’s. Six of those offers have come since the beginning of March with notable schools like Georgia and Tennessee wading into the fray.

With 7-on-7 season underway and camps coming in the summer, Evans looks to be a player on the rise with power programs like the Oklahoma Sooners and Georgia Bulldogs vying to flip his commitment from the Razorbacks.

Anthony Evans III’s Recruiting Profile

Film

Rating

Stars Overall State Position ESPN — — — — Rivals 3 — — — 247Sports 3 — 124 123 247 Composite 3 624 104 86 On3 Recruiting 3 — 67 58 On3 Consensus 3 727 128 108

Vitals

Hometown Converse, Texas Projected Position WR Height 6-0 Weight 170 lbs

Recruitment

Offered on April 15, 2022

Committed to Arkansas on November 25, 2021

Notable Offers

Arkansas (Committed)

Oklahoma

Tennessee

Georgia

Missouri

Nebraska

Texas Tech

Utah

Twitter

AGTG‼️ Blessed and Honored to receive an offer to continue my academic and athletic dream from the University of Oklahoma ‼️‼️‼️ #BoomerSooner @CoachVenables @Coach_Leb @OU_CoachGundy @OU_Football pic.twitter.com/2vuhJTthQ3 — ⚡️⚡️Anthony (AE3)Evans III #5⚡️⚡️ (@AnthonyEvansIII) April 15, 2022

