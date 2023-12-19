Oklahoma Sooners offer Albany defensive line transfer

The Oklahoma Sooners are not done trying to find players in the transfer portal to join the team for the 2024 college football season. So, far they’ve done a nice job adding several players that should make an immediate impact.

On Monday they made another offer to a big-time defensive lineman from Albany, Anton Juncaj. Juncaj will have one year of eligibility remaining but his numbers don’t lie.

In 2022, he had 29 tackles, seven tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks. But 2023 is where he took a major jump. He finished the season with 55 tackles, 21.5 tackles for loss and 15 sacks.

For comparison, Jared Verse who started his career at Albany before transferring to the Florida State Seminoles and is projected to be a first-round pick, had 52 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks his final season there.

Blessed to receive an offer from @OU_Football pic.twitter.com/gD4h8PQiMY — Anton juncaj (@anton_juncaj4) December 19, 2023

Now, Verse was a redshirt freshman whereas Juncaj is a senior. But as you can see the production is there. Juncaj is going to be highly sought after though. According to his social media account, he’s received offers from SEC schools like the Arkansas Razorbacks and the Texas A&M Aggies.

The Sooners are going to have to generate a pass rush in 2024. That is no secret. They finished with 19 sacks which was tied for No. 110 in the country. Juncaj had almost that many by himself. So, he would definitely bring that ability if he was to pick the Sooners.

