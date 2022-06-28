Oklahoma Sooners offer 2024 top 100 OT prospect out of Texas Michael Uini

With names like Cayden Green and Payton Kirkland slated to announce in the month of July, the Oklahoma Sooners will know whether or not offensive tackle will be a position of need on the recruiting trail as they get closer and closer to the start of the 2022 season.

Securing the commitments of both in addition to the commitment of Heath Ozaeta, would essentially bring their offensive tackle search to an end for the 2023 recruiting class.

With that in mind, it would only make sense that offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh would start to look for 2024’s crop of offensive tackles. In doing so, Bedenbaugh’s search led him to Copperas Cove, Texas where 2024 offensive tackle Michael Uini resides. Uini received an offer from Oklahoma and according to 247Sports Composite rankings, he’s one of the nation’s 75 best players in the class.

Uini is a massive young man who stands 6-foot-7 and 290 pounds and is not even 18 years old. He is an athletic player and shines blocking off the edge where speed can be a detriment to offensive tackles who are larger than the standard offensive tackles.

His recruitment is still relatively new with no one team really firmly ahead but over the next few months heading into his junior year, he should see his recruitment hit another gear.

Michael Uini’s Recruiting Profile

Projections

On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine gives Texas a slight lead over Texas A&M.

No crystal ball predictions from 247Sports at this time.

No Rivals Futurecast predictions at this time.

Film

HUDL

Ratings

Stars Overall State Position ESPN – – – – Rivals 4 100 13 6 247Sports 4 171 8 22 247 Composite 4 75 10 4 On3 Recruiting 4 23 3 2 On3 Consensus 4 45 5 3

Vitals

Hometown Copperas Cove, Texas Projected Position Offensive Tackle Height 6-7 Weight 290

Recruitment

Offered on June 24, 2022

No visit is scheduled at the moment.

Notable Offers

Oklahoma

Alabama

LSU

Michigan State

Texas

Texas A&M

Houston

TCU

Oklahoma State

UTEP

Baylor

Twitter

#AGTG very blessed to say i have received an opportunity to play in the Under Armour All American game!! @DemetricDWarren pic.twitter.com/F5OHyNZ8UG — Mike Uini ✞ (@michaeluini_) May 22, 2022

