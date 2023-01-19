Oklahoma Sooners offer 2024 safety Isaiah Thomas

It’s clear that the Oklahoma Sooners want to have a strong recruiting footprint in the southeast. They brought in four players in the 2023 signing class from Florida, and a fifth, if you include Phil Picciotti who transferred to IMG Academy from New Jersey.

Oklahoma issued another Offer to a prospect from “The Sunshine State.” This time, 2024 safety Isaiah Thomas.

At this point in the recruiting cycle, Thomas is unranked by the four major recruiting services. As we saw in the 2023 cycle, recruiting rankings haven’t stopped Oklahoma from pursuing players they think can play at the Power Five level. Late risers like Markus Strong or Taylor Wein didn’t begin to see their offer sheet grow until very late in their recruitment. Don’t be surprised if Thomas sees a similar trajectory by the time his senior season concludes.

The Sooners mark Thomas’ sixth Power Five offer, with four of those coming in the last few days. Since Oklahoma issued its offer on January 16, Miami, Florida State, and Penn State have joined the fray.

Thomas is an athletic player that displays good awareness both as a run defender and in coverage. He plays primarily as a box safety but has the athleticism to play in single-high if necessary. He’s a wrap-up tackler that uses good leverage when engaging the ball carrier.

Isaiah Thomas’ Recruiting Profile

Film

Hudl

Vitals

Hometown Clearwater, Fla. Projected Position Safety Height 6-2 Weight 197 lbs

Recruitment

Offered on Jan. 16, 2023

Notable Offers

Per 247Sports

Oklahoma

Central Michigan

Florida State

Miami

Penn State

Rutgers

Cincinnati

Twitter

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire