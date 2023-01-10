Oklahoma Sooners offer 2024 LB Michael Boganowski

The Oklahoma Sooners dipped back into Brent Venables’ home state of Kansas with an offer to 2024 three-star linebacker Michael Boganowski.

A versatile athlete, Boganowski lines up as an off-ball linebacker and is able to play deep middle third in Tampa-2 alignments. He’s a physical wrap-up tackler, coming downhill, and shows strong athleticism flowing sideline to sideline.

He plays both ways for Junction City, lining up as a wildcat quarterback. He’s faster than everyone on the field and has impressive athleticism, able to make people miss in the open field.

For Oklahoma, he projects as an off-ball linebacker that could work at the Cheetah position in Brent Venables’ defense. According to 247Sports, Boganowski recorded 123 total tackles, three tackles for loss, and four interceptions.

Only rated by 247Sports at the moment, Boganowski will be a late riser in the 2024 recruiting cycle as other Power Five schools start to catch on. He currently holds eight Power Five offers, including Oklahoma, Nebraska, Oklahoma State, Kansas, and Kansas State. Look for that offer list to grow considerably by national signing day 2024.

Michael Boganowski’s Recruiting Profile

Projections

On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine has the Nebraska Cornhuskers as the current leader for Boganowski.

Rating

Stars Overall State Position ESPN — — — — Rivals — — — — 247Sports 3 — 6 66 247 Composite — — — — On3 Recruiting — — — — On3 Consensus — — — —

Vitals

Hometown Junction City, Kan. Projected Position Linebacker Height 6-2 Weight 195

Recruitment

Offered on Jan 9, 2023

Notable Offers

Oklahoma

Iowa State

Kansas

Kansas State

Missouri

Nebraska

Oklahoma State

Washington

