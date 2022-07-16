Oklahoma Sooners offer 2024 four-star TE Michael Smith
The Oklahoma Sooners are on the recruiting trail on the verge of creating a top 10 class for the 2023 cycle. They’re also making strong pushes in the 2024 recruiting cycle.
In the last week, the Sooners have targeted Elijah Rushing, Tyler Singleton, Josiah Brown and Lewis Carter in an effort to continue to build on the recent recruiting success they’ve had in the 2023 class.
Though the other offers this week have gone to defensive players, the most recent went to one of the best tight ends in the class, Michael Smith. Smith is a four-star prospect out of Savannah, Georgia, and ranks as one of the top 10 tight end prospects in the country. He is a consensus top-200 prospect in the 2024 class.
After Oklahoma landed two four-star tight ends in the 2022 class, Kaden Helms and Jason Llewellyn, the Sooners and Joe Jon Finley look to build on that depth in the 2024 class with Smith.
Michael Smith’s Recruiting Profile
Film
Hudl
Rating
Stars
Overall
State
Position
ESPN
4
187
27
7
Rivals
4
179
35
6
247Sports
4
126
21
6
247 Composite
4
133
22
6
On3 Recruiting
4
140
27
7
On3 Consensus
4
177
29
6
Vitals
Hometown
Savannah, Georgia
Projected Position
TE
Height
6-4
Weight
225 lbs
Recruitment
Offered on July 13, 2022
No visit scheduled at this time.
Notable Offers
Kentucky
Miami
UCF
Arkansas
Florida
Florida State
Michigan
Michigan State
Ohio State
Pittsburgh
South Carolina
Tennessee
West Virginia
Blessed to Receive an Offer from the University of Oklahoma #OUDNA @JOE_JON_FINLEY pic.twitter.com/rXtjtOECYo
— ★ Michael Smith ★ (@ayeemikee1_) July 13, 2022
