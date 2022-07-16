Oklahoma Sooners offer 2024 four-star TE Michael Smith

John Williams
The Oklahoma Sooners are on the recruiting trail on the verge of creating a top 10 class for the 2023 cycle. They’re also making strong pushes in the 2024 recruiting cycle.

In the last week, the Sooners have targeted Elijah Rushing, Tyler Singleton, Josiah Brown and Lewis Carter in an effort to continue to build on the recent recruiting success they’ve had in the 2023 class.

Though the other offers this week have gone to defensive players, the most recent went to one of the best tight ends in the class, Michael Smith. Smith is a four-star prospect out of Savannah, Georgia, and ranks as one of the top 10 tight end prospects in the country. He is a consensus top-200 prospect in the 2024 class.

After Oklahoma landed two four-star tight ends in the 2022 class, Kaden Helms and Jason Llewellyn, the Sooners and Joe Jon Finley look to build on that depth in the 2024 class with Smith.

Michael Smith’s Recruiting Profile

Film

Hudl

Rating

Stars

Overall

State

Position

ESPN

4

187

27

7

Rivals

4

179

35

6

247Sports

4

126

21

6

247 Composite

4

133

22

6

On3 Recruiting

4

140

27

7

On3 Consensus

4

177

29

6

 

Vitals

Hometown

Savannah, Georgia

Projected Position

TE

Height

6-4

Weight

225 lbs

Recruitment

  • Offered on July 13, 2022

  • No visit scheduled at this time.

Notable Offers

  • Kentucky

  • Miami

  • UCF

  • Arkansas

  • Florida

  • Florida State

  • Michigan

  • Michigan State

  • Ohio State

  • Pittsburgh

  • South Carolina

  • Tennessee

  • West Virginia

