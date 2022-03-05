Oklahoma Sooners offer 2024 defensive lineman Kavion Henderson out of Alabama

The Oklahoma Sooners are hosting the first of two junior days in March this weekend in Norman. While the juniors step to the forefront this weekend, Oklahoma’s defensive line coaches Todd Bates (defensive tackles) and Miguel Chavis (defensive ends) have been putting in work with the 2024 class.

The latest offer goes out to defensive lineman Kavion Henderson out of Leeds, Ala. Henderson played primarily on the edge for Leeds and was a disruptive player as a stand-up rusher or with his hand in the dirt.

Henderson displays good play strength, often pushing the tackle back into the play. He’s quick off the snap to engage the blocker but diagnoses the play quickly and works down the line on dive plays or maintains leverage on wide runs to his side of the field.

Whether taking on one or two blockers, Henderson is a disciplined player, showing good gap integrity, pursuit ability, and will chase down plays when he’s well out of the action.

He’s a physical player that will try to punish his opponent. He tackles a bit high too regularly, but because he’s so physically dominating, he doesn’t have to tackle with leverage. Though he may tackle around the chest and shoulders, he consistently wraps up the ball carrier to drive them to the ground.

Even as a sophomore, Henderson has a lot of tools that will make whichever school he decides to play his college ball at very happy. It’s still early in the 2024 cycle, so Henderson hasn’t been rated yet, but based on early returns, he’ll likely start the cycle as a four-star player.

Vitals

Story continues

Hometown Leeds, Ala. Projected Position DL Height 6-3 Weight 240 lbs

Recruitment

Offered on March 4, 2022

Notable Offers

Oklahoma

Auburn

Georgia

Michigan

Michigan State

Oregon

Tennessee

USC

Film

via Hudl

