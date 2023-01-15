Oklahoma Sooners offer 2024 ATH Mekhai White

The Oklahoma Sooners are looking to create a long and tall group of defensive backs to deploy in their secondary. Several of their secondary additions in the 2023 cycle stand at or above six feet tall and it looks like they’re putting a premium on height again in 2024 recruiting.

Their latest offer goes out to Mekhai White out of King George, Va. White is listed at 6-foot-2, according to 247Sports. He’s a fantastic two-way player, starring at both wide receiver and defensive back for King George. He was incredibly productive in his junior year, with more than 1,000 receiving yards and 18 touchdown receptions. With Jay Valai leading the recruitment, the Sooners could envision him playing defensive back in Norman.

At the moment, White is a consensus three-star prospect, but he’s got a host of offers from some of the top schools in America, including the two-time national champion Georgia Bulldogs. He’s received 26 Power Five offers to this point, which in addition to the Sooners, includes Arkansas, Auburn, Tennessee, Texas A&M, LSU, Michigan State, and Penn State.

White has great hands. He’s a smooth route runner and can make things happen after the catch. White displays sticky coverage on the boundary and uses his length to make plays on the football.

On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine currently has Penn State and North Carolina as the leaders for Mekhai White’s commitment.

Stars Overall State Position ESPN — — — — Rivals 3 — 7 49 247Sports 3 — 8 47 247 Composite 3 405 7 52 On3 Recruiting 3 — 10 65 On3 Consensus 3 394 8 61

Hometown King George, Va. Projected Position Defensive Back Height 6-2 Weight 182

Offered Jan. 13, 2023

