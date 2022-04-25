Oklahoma Sooners offer 2024 5-star QB D.J. Lagway out of Willis, Texas

The Oklahoma Sooners have their quarterback room for the next couple of years figured out. Dillon Gabriel is the starter heading into 2022 and depending on how this season goes for him, he could be off to the NFL in 2023 or returning for another season leading the Sooners.

Nick Evers from the 2022 quarterback class looks to have a bright future and Jackson Arnold is just one of four recruits committed to the 2023 recruiting class at this juncture. Well, the Sooners have waded into the quarterback market of the 2024 recruiting class with an offer today to one of the top quarterbacks in the country, D.J. Lagway.

Lagway, out of Willis, Texas, is one of the five best quarterbacks in the country in the 2024 class. He ranks inside the top five according to 247Sports Composite rankings, On3’s Consensus, and Rivals. Rivals has him as the top quarterback in the country for 2024.

He’s the son of former Baylor running back Derek Lagway, who played for the Bears from 1997-2001.

As a sophomore, Lagway stands 6-2 and weighs 215 lbs. He’s an athletic dual-threat player who’s able to make things happen with his arm and legs. He’s got a quick release and a strong arm, able to push the ball downfield with relative ease. As a runner, he’s elusive, uses good pocket awareness to avoid the pass rush, and is able to make people miss and break tackles in the open field.

D.J. Lagway was in Norman for their March 26 recruiting weekend and apparently that highly-rated quarterback moved the needle enough to make a visit to see him workout today.

He currently has 25 offers from FBS schools and in the next couple of years, will add a lot more offers for his consideration.

Currently, On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine has the Texas A&M Aggies out in front while the Sooners are tied for fourth with a 4.8% chance of landing D.J. Lagway in the 2024 recruiting class.

However, 2024 is a long way off and the Sooners have plenty of time to gain ground in the recruiting battle.

D.J. Lagway’s Recruiting Profile

Film

Hudl

Rating

Stars Overall State Position ESPN — — — — Rivals 4 7 2 1 247Sports 4 46 6 5 247 Composite 5 18 1 4 On3 Recruiting 4 33 5 5 On3 Consensus 4 22 3 4

Vitals

Hometown Willis, Texas Projected Position Quarterback Height 6-2 Weight 215

Recruitment

Offered on April 25, 2022

Unofficial visit on March 26, 2022

Notable Offers

Oklahoma

Texas A&M

Alabama

LSU

Arkansas

Baylor

Oregon

Florida

SMU

Ole Miss

West Virginia

Texas Tech

Twitter

OU made this offer within minutes of seeing DJ at our morning practice! #Mr5Star #WhenYouKnowYouKnow https://t.co/c5g5mW1m2t — Jay Mickens (@MickensJay) April 25, 2022

