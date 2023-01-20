Oklahoma Sooners offer 2024 4-Star EDGE Dakyus Brinkley

In an effort to build a deep roster of pass rushers, the Oklahoma Sooners offered 2024 four-star EDGE Dakyus Brinkley.

Brinkley, who plays for Seven Lakes in Katy, Texas, ranks as a top 15 edge in the 2024 class. He’s earned eight Power Five offers to date, including Oklahoma, Texas, Texas A&M, Baylor, Penn State, Oklahoma State, Kansas, and Houston (soon to be Power Five).

At 6-foot-5, Brinkley is an incredible athlete. He’s got a great first step on the snap and his speed and length allow him to get to the ball carrier relatively easily. He does a great job setting the edge in the run game and is able to beat multiple blockers to make plays in the backfield. Brinkley’s persistent working down the line of scrimmage in backside pursuit.

Dakyus Brinkley’s length will cause fits for opposing offensive tackles at the next level. In a college strength and conditioning program, he’ll become even more explosive and dangerous as a pass rusher.

Dakyus Brinkley’s Recruiting Profile

Projections

Film

Hudl

Rating

Stars

Overall

State

Position

ESPN

4

256

45

20

Rivals

4

206

28

10

247Sports

4

203

30

12

247 Composite

4

189

30

14

On3 Recruiting

4

163

29

16

On3 Consensus

4

180

29

16

 

Vitals

Hometown

Projected Position

Height

Weight

 

Recruitment

  • Offered on Jan. 18, 2023

Notable Offers

Per 247Sports

Twitter

