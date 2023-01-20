Oklahoma Sooners offer 2024 4-Star EDGE Dakyus Brinkley
In an effort to build a deep roster of pass rushers, the Oklahoma Sooners offered 2024 four-star EDGE Dakyus Brinkley.
Brinkley, who plays for Seven Lakes in Katy, Texas, ranks as a top 15 edge in the 2024 class. He’s earned eight Power Five offers to date, including Oklahoma, Texas, Texas A&M, Baylor, Penn State, Oklahoma State, Kansas, and Houston (soon to be Power Five).
At 6-foot-5, Brinkley is an incredible athlete. He’s got a great first step on the snap and his speed and length allow him to get to the ball carrier relatively easily. He does a great job setting the edge in the run game and is able to beat multiple blockers to make plays in the backfield. Brinkley’s persistent working down the line of scrimmage in backside pursuit.
Dakyus Brinkley’s length will cause fits for opposing offensive tackles at the next level. In a college strength and conditioning program, he’ll become even more explosive and dangerous as a pass rusher.
Dakyus Brinkley’s Recruiting Profile
Projections
On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine currently has the Texas Longhorns as the leader for Brinkley.
Film
Hudl
Rating
Stars
Overall
State
Position
ESPN
4
256
45
20
Rivals
4
206
28
10
247Sports
4
203
30
12
247 Composite
4
189
30
14
On3 Recruiting
4
163
29
16
On3 Consensus
4
180
29
16
Vitals
Hometown
Projected Position
Height
Weight
Recruitment
Offered on Jan. 18, 2023
Notable Offers
Per 247Sports
Baylor
Houston
Kansas
Oklahoma State
SMU
#AGTG After a great phone call HONORED and BLESSED to receive an offer from @OU_Football ‼️@MiguelChavis65 @CoachVenables @CoachToddBates .#BoomerSooner #HCville #BeastMode @DonnieBaggs_ @theBeast_squad pic.twitter.com/WHs5F8kB11
— Dakyus(DAK)Brinkley (@DakyusB) January 18, 2023
