Oklahoma Sooners offer 2024 4-Star EDGE Dakyus Brinkley

In an effort to build a deep roster of pass rushers, the Oklahoma Sooners offered 2024 four-star EDGE Dakyus Brinkley.

Brinkley, who plays for Seven Lakes in Katy, Texas, ranks as a top 15 edge in the 2024 class. He’s earned eight Power Five offers to date, including Oklahoma, Texas, Texas A&M, Baylor, Penn State, Oklahoma State, Kansas, and Houston (soon to be Power Five).

At 6-foot-5, Brinkley is an incredible athlete. He’s got a great first step on the snap and his speed and length allow him to get to the ball carrier relatively easily. He does a great job setting the edge in the run game and is able to beat multiple blockers to make plays in the backfield. Brinkley’s persistent working down the line of scrimmage in backside pursuit.

Dakyus Brinkley’s length will cause fits for opposing offensive tackles at the next level. In a college strength and conditioning program, he’ll become even more explosive and dangerous as a pass rusher.

On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine currently has the Texas Longhorns as the leader for Brinkley.

Stars Overall State Position ESPN 4 256 45 20 Rivals 4 206 28 10 247Sports 4 203 30 12 247 Composite 4 189 30 14 On3 Recruiting 4 163 29 16 On3 Consensus 4 180 29 16

Offered on Jan. 18, 2023

