Oklahoma Sooners offer 2024 4-star CB Jalyn Crawford out of Georgia
In the middle of their bye week, the Oklahoma Sooners put in some work on the recruiting trail offering four-star cornerback Jalyn Crawford out of Georgia.
Crawford marks the 14th corner they’ve offered in the 2024 recruiting class. The Lilburn, Ga. product is the No. 129 player in the 247Sports Composite and the No. 13 cornerback in the nation.
Standing six feet tall, Crawford has the length to compete on the outside. He shows a competitive nature, fighting for the ball at the catch point and plays through the receiver’s hands. He looks to have the requisite technique to play in both press and off-man coverages and on either side of the field.
Oklahoma’s 2024 recruiting class is baren at this time, but as we’ve seen with the 2023 recruiting class, don’t expect many commitments to come prior to the Summer before their senior year.
Crawford holds notable offers from LSU, Michigan, Texas A&M, and Florida State and will likely add several more as he approaches his junior year. The LSU Tigers look to have the early inside track, according to On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine, but it’s still early in the process.
Jalyn Crawford’s Recruiting Profile
Film
Hudl
Rating
Stars
Overall
State
Position
ESPN
4
210
31
23
Rivals
4
167
28
14
247Sports
4
66
13
7
247 Composite
4
129
23
13
On3 Recruiting
4
199
28
17
On3 Consensus
4
140
22
12
Vitals
Hometown
Lilburn, Ga.
Projected Position
Cornerback
Height
6-0
Weight
170 lbs
Recruitment
Unofficial visit July 27, 2022
Offered Oct. 23, 2022
Notable Offers
Oklahoma
Florida State
Georgia Tech
Louisville
Minnesota
Ole Miss
Pitt
South Carolina
I am blessed to say I have received an offer from The University of Oklahoma!!🙏🏽 @OU_Football @JayValai @CoachTedRoof @ParkviewFB @CoachVenables @ChadSimmons_ @Mansell247 @247Sports @On3sports @CoachBMiller35 @UANextFootball @RWrightRivals @RecruitGeorgia #BoomerSooner #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/cWv8DP7LUY
— jalyn crawford (@jalyn_crawford) October 23, 2022
