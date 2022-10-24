Oklahoma Sooners offer 2024 4-star CB Jalyn Crawford out of Georgia

In the middle of their bye week, the Oklahoma Sooners put in some work on the recruiting trail offering four-star cornerback Jalyn Crawford out of Georgia.

Crawford marks the 14th corner they’ve offered in the 2024 recruiting class. The Lilburn, Ga. product is the No. 129 player in the 247Sports Composite and the No. 13 cornerback in the nation.

Standing six feet tall, Crawford has the length to compete on the outside. He shows a competitive nature, fighting for the ball at the catch point and plays through the receiver’s hands. He looks to have the requisite technique to play in both press and off-man coverages and on either side of the field.

Oklahoma’s 2024 recruiting class is baren at this time, but as we’ve seen with the 2023 recruiting class, don’t expect many commitments to come prior to the Summer before their senior year.

Crawford holds notable offers from LSU, Michigan, Texas A&M, and Florida State and will likely add several more as he approaches his junior year. The LSU Tigers look to have the early inside track, according to On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine, but it’s still early in the process.

Jalyn Crawford’s Recruiting Profile

Film

Hudl

Rating

Stars Overall State Position ESPN 4 210 31 23 Rivals 4 167 28 14 247Sports 4 66 13 7 247 Composite 4 129 23 13 On3 Recruiting 4 199 28 17 On3 Consensus 4 140 22 12

Vitals

Hometown Lilburn, Ga. Projected Position Cornerback Height 6-0 Weight 170 lbs

Recruitment

Unofficial visit July 27, 2022

Offered Oct. 23, 2022

Notable Offers

Oklahoma

LSU

Florida State

Georgia Tech

Louisville

Michigan

Minnesota

Nebraska

Ole Miss

Pitt

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas A&M

