Oklahoma Sooners offer 2024 4-Star DL Charleston Collins
The Sooners 2024 recruiting efforts are picking up steam as they head east of the Ouachita Mountains to Little Rock in their latest pursuit. On Saturday, they issued an offer to 2024 four-star defensive lineman Charleston Collins.
Collins is a powerfully disruptive player from the defensive interior. He’s able to win with a bull rush and has the quickness and athleticism to scoot past offensive linemen. He can be deployed as a three-technique defensive tackle, lined up between the tackle and the guard, in four-man fronts, or as a defensive end (five-technique) in a three-man front.
The Sooners will have a tough battle on their hands in this recruitment. LSU looks to have the early lead for Collins, but he’s also being pursued by Alabama, Georgia, Penn State, Tennessee, Michigan State, and Texas A&M. One wildcard is Colorado. Not a defensive line destination, but Deion Sanders has the gravitational pull to begin to make it such.
Charleston Collins’ Recruiting Profile
Projections
Only two Rivals Futurecasts have been submitted, and both favor LSU.
On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine has LSU as the prohibitive favorite to land Charleston Collins.
247Sports analysts are split on where Charelston Collins will land. The most recent predictions from November favor LSU.
Film
Hudl
Rating
Stars
Overall
State
Position
ESPN
—
—
—
—
Rivals
4
—
—
—
247Sports
3
—
3
25
247 Composite
4
232
3
24
On3 Recruiting
4
132
2
10
On3 Consensus
4
249
3
20
Vitals
Hometown
Little Rock, Ar.
Projected Position
DL
Height
6-5
Weight
257 lbs
Recruitment
Offered on Jan. 22, 2023
Notable Offers
Per 247Sports
Maryland
Miami
Missouri
Ole Miss
After a great con with @CoachToddBates Im blessed to receive an offer from @OU_Football @JtheNupe @EarlGill10 @adamgorney @SWiltfong247 @samspiegs @ChadSimmons_ pic.twitter.com/LL8MraBjXj
— Charleston (Charlie) Collins (@Charleston_C10) January 20, 2023
