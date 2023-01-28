Oklahoma Sooners offer 2024 4-Star TE Caleb Odom
The Oklahoma Sooners have been busy on the recruiting trail prioritizing 2024 prospects. Their latest offer goes out to four-star tight end Caleb Odom out of Georgia.
The Carrollton, Ga. native is a four-star prospect according to 247Sports, On3, and ESPN and a top 15 tight end in the nation. He’s a big play threat in the passing game because of his speed and jump-ball ability.
Odom is 6-foot-5 and just over 200 pounds. Though he needs to add some bulk to his frame, he’s got the athleticism and receiving prowess to be a difference-maker at the position at the collegiate level.
He currently holds 20 Power Five offers, seven of which come from the SEC, including Oklahoma. As he gets more exposure at tight end in 7-on-7 leagues and camps, look for his recruiting profile and his offer sheet to grow considerably ahead of the 2024 early signing period and national signing day.
Odom is a good route runner with the size to break tackles, the agility to make people miss, and the athleticism to make plays on the football in the air. He reminds me of former Texas A&M and current Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans.
Odom has the speed to beat linebackers and the size and athleticism to beat defensive backs in the passing game. To describe Caleb Odom in one word: Mismatch.
Caleb Odom’s Recruiting Profile
Projections
On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine gives the edge to Georgia Tech.
Film
Hudl
Rating
Stars
Overall
State
Position
ESPN
4
277
35
12
Rivals
3
—
49
54 (WR)
247Sports
4
—
31
16
247 Composite
4
248
36
13
On3 Recruiting
4
112
18
6
On3 Consensus
4
231
35
14
Vitals
Hometown
Carrolton, Ga.
Projected Position
Tight End
Height
6-5
Weight
205 lbs
Recruitment
Offered on Jan. 26, 2023
Notable Offers
Per 247Sports
Boston College
Duke
Georgia Tech
Illinois
Kentucky
Louisville
Maryland
Ole Miss
Purdue
South Carolina
UCF
Vanderbilt
Wake Forest
West Virginia
Blessed to have received a(n) offer from The University of Oklahoma!! #BoomerSooner @JOE_JON_FINLEY @CoachVenables @OU_Football @CoachJoeyKing pic.twitter.com/MYI6zFq1Uh
— 𝓬𝓪𝓵𝓮𝓫 𝓸𝓭𝓸𝓶 ✞ (@calebodomm) January 26, 2023
