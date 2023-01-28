Oklahoma Sooners offer 2024 4-Star TE Caleb Odom

The Oklahoma Sooners have been busy on the recruiting trail prioritizing 2024 prospects. Their latest offer goes out to four-star tight end Caleb Odom out of Georgia.

The Carrollton, Ga. native is a four-star prospect according to 247Sports, On3, and ESPN and a top 15 tight end in the nation. He’s a big play threat in the passing game because of his speed and jump-ball ability.

Odom is 6-foot-5 and just over 200 pounds. Though he needs to add some bulk to his frame, he’s got the athleticism and receiving prowess to be a difference-maker at the position at the collegiate level.

He currently holds 20 Power Five offers, seven of which come from the SEC, including Oklahoma. As he gets more exposure at tight end in 7-on-7 leagues and camps, look for his recruiting profile and his offer sheet to grow considerably ahead of the 2024 early signing period and national signing day.

Odom is a good route runner with the size to break tackles, the agility to make people miss, and the athleticism to make plays on the football in the air. He reminds me of former Texas A&M and current Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans.

Odom has the speed to beat linebackers and the size and athleticism to beat defensive backs in the passing game. To describe Caleb Odom in one word: Mismatch.

Caleb Odom’s Recruiting Profile

Projections

On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine gives the edge to Georgia Tech.

Film

Hudl

Rating

Stars Overall State Position ESPN 4 277 35 12 Rivals 3 — 49 54 (WR) 247Sports 4 — 31 16 247 Composite 4 248 36 13 On3 Recruiting 4 112 18 6 On3 Consensus 4 231 35 14

Vitals

Hometown Carrolton, Ga. Projected Position Tight End Height 6-5 Weight 205 lbs

Recruitment

Offered on Jan. 26, 2023

Notable Offers

Per 247Sports

Oklahoma

Auburn

Boston College

Colorado

Duke

Florida

Georgia Tech

Illinois

Kentucky

Louisville

Maryland

North Carolina

Ole Miss

Purdue

South Carolina

UCF

Vanderbilt

Wake Forest

West Virginia

Wisconsin

