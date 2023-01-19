Oklahoma Sooners offer 2024 4-star CB Selman Bridges

Over the last week, the Oklahoma Sooners have sent out a flurry of offers for the 2024 and 2025 recruiting cycles.

One such Offer went out to 2024 four-star cornerback Selman Bridges out of Temple, Texas. The Sooners are one of 18 Power Five offers collected by Bridges at the moment, who’s sure to earn pursuits from several more schools along the way.

At 6-foot-3, Bridges height creates problems in the passing game for opposing offenses. He does a nice job in press-man coverage, using his length to stifle wide receivers at the line of scrimmage and not allowing the ball to get to the receiver without a challenge. He tracks the ball well in the air and does a nice job getting his head around when the ball is pushed down the field.

Selman Bridge’s Recruiting Profile

Projections

  • On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine puts the Arizona State Sundevils out in front of Selman Bridges’ recruitment.

Film

Hudl

Rating

Stars

Overall

State

Position

ESPN

4

141

23

14

Rivals

247Sports

4

36

23

247 Composite

4

132

23

13

On3 Recruiting

4

86

16

9

On3 Consensus

4

73

11

6

 

Vitals

Hometown

Temple, Texas

Projected Position

Cornerback

Height

6-3

Weight

170 lbs

 

Recruitment

  • Offered on Jan. 13, 2023

Notable Offers

Per 247Sports

Twitter

