Oklahoma Sooners offer 2024 4-star CB Selman Bridges
Over the last week, the Oklahoma Sooners have sent out a flurry of offers for the 2024 and 2025 recruiting cycles.
One such Offer went out to 2024 four-star cornerback Selman Bridges out of Temple, Texas. The Sooners are one of 18 Power Five offers collected by Bridges at the moment, who’s sure to earn pursuits from several more schools along the way.
At 6-foot-3, Bridges height creates problems in the passing game for opposing offenses. He does a nice job in press-man coverage, using his length to stifle wide receivers at the line of scrimmage and not allowing the ball to get to the receiver without a challenge. He tracks the ball well in the air and does a nice job getting his head around when the ball is pushed down the field.
Selman Bridge’s Recruiting Profile
Projections
On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine puts the Arizona State Sundevils out in front of Selman Bridges’ recruitment.
Film
Hudl
Rating
Stars
Overall
State
Position
ESPN
4
141
23
14
Rivals
—
—
—
—
247Sports
4
—
36
23
247 Composite
4
132
23
13
On3 Recruiting
4
86
16
9
On3 Consensus
4
73
11
6
Vitals
Hometown
Temple, Texas
Projected Position
Cornerback
Height
6-3
Weight
170 lbs
Recruitment
Offered on Jan. 13, 2023
Notable Offers
Per 247Sports
Arizona
Arizona State
Baylor
California
Duke
Houston
Miami
SMU
TCU
Texas Tech
UTSA
Vanderbilt
Washington
#AGTG Beyond blessed and thankful to receive an offer from The University of Oklahoma #BoomerSooner @CoachVenables @CoachCope23 @BByrd24 @BamPerformance @adamgorney @JScruggs247 @samspiegs pic.twitter.com/Q078OCTKZn
— Selman Bridges ✞ (@s7buckets) January 13, 2023