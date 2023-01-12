Oklahoma Sooners offer 2024 4-Star EDGE Loghan Thomas
The Oklahoma Sooners have been relentless in their pursuit of players who can get after the passer in the 2022 and 2023 recruiting cycles. In the transfer portal this offseason, they’ve looked to add help across the defensive line.
They won’t rest until they build a defensive front that can match the best in the country. To that end, they extended an offer to 2024 four-star edge Loghan Thomas out of Katy, Texas.
Thomas is a four-star prospect, according to 247Sports and On3. As a junior, he’s got the size to be disruptive off the edge, using his length to disrupt offensive tackles in their pass sets. He does a great job rallying to the ball carrier in backside pursuit and doesn’t give up on a play. He’s able to win using a long arm and has the bend to slip under offensive tackles when rushing the quarterback.
The Sooners are the eighth Power Five offer that Thomas has received if you include Houston, who will join the Big 12 in 2024. He’s also received an offer from Marcus Freeman and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
Loghan Thomas’ Recruiting Profile
Film
Hudl
Rating
Stars
Overall
State
Position
ESPN
—
—
—
—
Rivals
3
—
45
12
247Sports
3
—
80
37
247 Composite
4
333
51
21
On3 Recruiting
4
196
38
18
On3 Consensus
4
334
53
20
Vitals
Hometown
Katy, Texas
Projected Position
EDGE
Height
6-3
Weight
210 lbs
Recruitment
Offered on Jan. 11, 2023
Notable Offers
Per 247Sports
Arizona
Houston
Kansas
Kansas State
Memphis
North Texas
Sam Houston State
SMU
Texas Tech
#AGTG Blessed to receive an offer from the University of Oklahoma. @MiguelChavis65 @OU_Football @coachdhicks @coach_maust @PaetowFootball @recruitpaetowfb pic.twitter.com/e9r3euL1YE
— Loghan Thomas (@LoghanThomas1) January 11, 2023