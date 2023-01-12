Oklahoma Sooners offer 2024 4-Star EDGE Loghan Thomas

The Oklahoma Sooners have been relentless in their pursuit of players who can get after the passer in the 2022 and 2023 recruiting cycles. In the transfer portal this offseason, they’ve looked to add help across the defensive line.

They won’t rest until they build a defensive front that can match the best in the country. To that end, they extended an offer to 2024 four-star edge Loghan Thomas out of Katy, Texas.

Thomas is a four-star prospect, according to 247Sports and On3. As a junior, he’s got the size to be disruptive off the edge, using his length to disrupt offensive tackles in their pass sets. He does a great job rallying to the ball carrier in backside pursuit and doesn’t give up on a play. He’s able to win using a long arm and has the bend to slip under offensive tackles when rushing the quarterback.

The Sooners are the eighth Power Five offer that Thomas has received if you include Houston, who will join the Big 12 in 2024. He’s also received an offer from Marcus Freeman and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

Loghan Thomas’ Recruiting Profile

Film

Hudl

Rating

Stars Overall State Position ESPN — — — — Rivals 3 — 45 12 247Sports 3 — 80 37 247 Composite 4 333 51 21 On3 Recruiting 4 196 38 18 On3 Consensus 4 334 53 20

Vitals

Hometown Katy, Texas Projected Position EDGE Height 6-3 Weight 210 lbs

Recruitment

Offered on Jan. 11, 2023

Notable Offers

Per 247Sports

Oklahoma

Arizona

Colorado

Houston

Kansas

Kansas State

Memphis

North Texas

Notre Dame

Sam Houston State

SMU

Texas Tech

