Oklahoma Sooners offer 2024 4-star Houston product Damani Maxson

John Williams
The Oklahoma Sooners hosted a plethora of athletes on campus this past weekend. One of those unofficial visitors was Damani Maxson, a four-star safety out of Houston Clear Lake. During the visit, the Oklahoma Sooners extended an offer to the 2024 prospect.

Maxson shows good awareness in coverage, an understanding of his zone responsibilities, and can carry players down the field. He’s a strong tackler, wrapping up on nearly every occasion. The four-star safety product has a good feel for play development. He uses his eyes on the quarterback to see where the throw is going before the quarterback ever releases the football. Damani Maxson is a good special teams player, showing up on kickoff and punt coverage and as a returner for Clear Lake.

We’re just under two years out from 2024 national signing day and the Georgia Bulldogs appear to be the early leaders for Damani Maxson. According to On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine, the Bulldogs have an 87.1% chance of landing the four-star safety. But that doesn’t mean Brandon Hall, Brent Venables, and the Oklahoma Sooners will go quietly into the night. Maxson will pick up a lot more offers over the next two years, making for a crowded recruitment.

Damani Maxson’s Recruiting Profile

Film

Hudl

Rating

Stars

Overall

State

Position

ESPN

Rivals

4

169

22

14

247Sports

3

40

26

247 Composite

4

222

31

22

On3 Recruiting

3

210

37

19

On3 Consensus

4

215

26

18

Vitals

Hometown

Houston, TX

Projected Position

Safety

Height

6-0

Weight

170 lbs

Recruitment

  • Offered on May 6, 2022

  • Unofficial visit May 6, 2022

Notable Offers

  • Oklahoma

  • Arkansas

  • Colorado

  • Georgia

  • Oklahoma State

  • UTSA

  • Washington State

  • West Virginia

