Oklahoma Sooners offer 2024 4-star Houston product Damani Maxson
The Oklahoma Sooners hosted a plethora of athletes on campus this past weekend. One of those unofficial visitors was Damani Maxson, a four-star safety out of Houston Clear Lake. During the visit, the Oklahoma Sooners extended an offer to the 2024 prospect.
Maxson shows good awareness in coverage, an understanding of his zone responsibilities, and can carry players down the field. He’s a strong tackler, wrapping up on nearly every occasion. The four-star safety product has a good feel for play development. He uses his eyes on the quarterback to see where the throw is going before the quarterback ever releases the football. Damani Maxson is a good special teams player, showing up on kickoff and punt coverage and as a returner for Clear Lake.
We’re just under two years out from 2024 national signing day and the Georgia Bulldogs appear to be the early leaders for Damani Maxson. According to On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine, the Bulldogs have an 87.1% chance of landing the four-star safety. But that doesn’t mean Brandon Hall, Brent Venables, and the Oklahoma Sooners will go quietly into the night. Maxson will pick up a lot more offers over the next two years, making for a crowded recruitment.
Damani Maxson’s Recruiting Profile
Film
Hudl
Rating
Stars
Overall
State
Position
ESPN
—
—
—
—
Rivals
4
169
22
14
247Sports
3
—
40
26
247 Composite
4
222
31
22
On3 Recruiting
3
210
37
19
On3 Consensus
4
215
26
18
Vitals
Hometown
Houston, TX
Projected Position
Safety
Height
6-0
Weight
170 lbs
Recruitment
Offered on May 6, 2022
Unofficial visit May 6, 2022
Notable Offers
Oklahoma
Arkansas
Colorado
Georgia
Oklahoma State
UTSA
Washington State
West Virginia
After a Great Visit And Conversation With @coach_bhall & @CoachToddBates Im Very Excited to Announce I’ve Received an Opportunity To Further My Academic and Athletic Career at The University of Oklahoma‼️@LarryWMcrae @coach_granville @DOMXsports @BHoward_11 @DonnieBaggs_ #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/tGU1dh7XcG
— Damani Maxson (@DamaniMaxson) May 6, 2022
