Oklahoma Sooners offer 2024 4-star Houston product Damani Maxson

The Oklahoma Sooners hosted a plethora of athletes on campus this past weekend. One of those unofficial visitors was Damani Maxson, a four-star safety out of Houston Clear Lake. During the visit, the Oklahoma Sooners extended an offer to the 2024 prospect.

Maxson shows good awareness in coverage, an understanding of his zone responsibilities, and can carry players down the field. He’s a strong tackler, wrapping up on nearly every occasion. The four-star safety product has a good feel for play development. He uses his eyes on the quarterback to see where the throw is going before the quarterback ever releases the football. Damani Maxson is a good special teams player, showing up on kickoff and punt coverage and as a returner for Clear Lake.

We’re just under two years out from 2024 national signing day and the Georgia Bulldogs appear to be the early leaders for Damani Maxson. According to On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine, the Bulldogs have an 87.1% chance of landing the four-star safety. But that doesn’t mean Brandon Hall, Brent Venables, and the Oklahoma Sooners will go quietly into the night. Maxson will pick up a lot more offers over the next two years, making for a crowded recruitment.

Damani Maxson’s Recruiting Profile

Film

Hudl

Rating

Stars Overall State Position ESPN — — — — Rivals 4 169 22 14 247Sports 3 — 40 26 247 Composite 4 222 31 22 On3 Recruiting 3 210 37 19 On3 Consensus 4 215 26 18

Vitals

Hometown Houston, TX Projected Position Safety Height 6-0 Weight 170 lbs

Recruitment

Offered on May 6, 2022

Unofficial visit May 6, 2022

Notable Offers

Oklahoma

Arkansas

Colorado

Georgia

Oklahoma State

UTSA

Washington State

West Virginia

Twitter

