Oklahoma Sooners offer 2024 4-star RB Jeremy Payne

Demarco Murray continues to work his magic on the recruiting trail as the Oklahoma Sooners last week extended an offer to four-star RB Jeremy Payne out of Texas.

Payne is a popular guy. The 2024 running back has received offers from Big 12 programs Baylor and TCU among a host of other schools. Payne has 10 offers so far.

He’s a top 40 player in the state of Texas and currently sits just outside the top ten running backs, per 247 Sports.

He won’t be coming out of high school for another two seasons, so his ranking could very well improve before we see a commitment happen. Expect him to put a bit more weight on his 170 lb frame as well.

We know that DeMarco Murray is the running back whisperer, and he will help OU’s case to land Payne.

Something to keep in mind: Oklahoma currently only has three scholarship running backs on the roster and Gavin Sawchuk on the way. They don’t have a running back committed to the 2023 or 2024 recruiting classes yet, but are in great standing with several of the top runners, like Tre Wisner. Other schools that have offered Payne have more crowded RB rooms, except for TCU which also has only three running backs on the roster.

He’s yet to visit Oklahoma according to 247Sports, but he has been on an unofficial visit to Texas A&M. College Station just happens to be less than two hours from Missouri City, Texas, Payne’s hometown.

Jeremy Payne’s Recruiting Profile

Film

Rating

Stars Overall State Position ESPN — — — — Rivals — — — — 247Sports 4 240 33 12 247 Composite — — — — On3 Recruiting 4 100 17 8 On3 Consensus 4 90 14 7

Vitals

Hometown Missouri City, Tx Projected Position RB Height 5-10 Weight 170

Recruitment

Offered on April 14, 2022

No visit information at this time

Notable Offers

Twitter

#AGTG After a great conversation with @DeMarcoMurray …, I'm blessed to receive an offer from University of Oklahoma ♥️ #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/ggsHgG7TCT — Jeremy Payne (@jeremypayne_) April 14, 2022

