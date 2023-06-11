Oklahoma Sooners offer 2024 3-Star WR Dozie Ezukanma

John Williams
·2 min read
1

The Oklahoma Sooners search for wide receivers continued this week at Brent Venables camp when Oklahoma offered 2024 three-star wide receiver Dozie Ezukanma.

Ezukanma hails from Fort Worth, Texas and plays his high school ball at All Saints Episcopal. In 2022 with Timber Creek in Keller, Texas, Ezukanma recorded 42 receptions for 587 yards and six touchdowns, according to 247Sports.

If the name sounds familiar, it’s because Dozie is the younger brother of former Texas Tech great and current Miami Dolphins wide receiver Erik Ezukanma.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

Like his older brother, Dozie has the size and athleticism to be a dynamic playmaker at the collegiate level. He’s a three-star prospect with On3 and 247Sports and has notable offers from Arkansas, Miami, Oregon, Oklahoma, Missouri, TCU, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, and Wisconsin.

Dozie Ezukanma’s Recruiting Profile

Projections

  • On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine has the Texas Tech Red Raiders out in front, followed by the Sooners and the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Film

Hudl

Rating

Stars

Overall

Position

State

ESPN

Rivals

247Sports

3

102

107

247 Composite

3

654

84

104

On3 Recruiting

3

81

102

On3 Industry

3

656

97

113

 

Advertisement

Vitals

Hometown

Fort Worth, Texas

Projected Position

Wide Receiver

Height

6-foot-2

Weight

180

 

Recruitment

  • Offered on June 8, 2023

  • Camped with Oklahoma June 8, 2023

Notable Offers

Per 247Sports

  • Arizona

  • Arkansas

  • Houston

  • Kansas

  • Kansas State

  • Miami

  • Missouri

  • North Texas

  • Oklahoma

  • Oregon

  • Purdue

  • TCU

  • Texas A&M

  • Texas State

  • Texas Tech

  • Wisconsin

Twitter

[lawrence-auto-related count=5 category=1367]

Advertisement

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow John on Twitter @john9williams.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire

Recommended Stories