Oklahoma Sooners offer 2024 3-Star WR Dozie Ezukanma
The Oklahoma Sooners search for wide receivers continued this week at Brent Venables camp when Oklahoma offered 2024 three-star wide receiver Dozie Ezukanma.
Ezukanma hails from Fort Worth, Texas and plays his high school ball at All Saints Episcopal. In 2022 with Timber Creek in Keller, Texas, Ezukanma recorded 42 receptions for 587 yards and six touchdowns, according to 247Sports.
If the name sounds familiar, it’s because Dozie is the younger brother of former Texas Tech great and current Miami Dolphins wide receiver Erik Ezukanma.
Like his older brother, Dozie has the size and athleticism to be a dynamic playmaker at the collegiate level. He’s a three-star prospect with On3 and 247Sports and has notable offers from Arkansas, Miami, Oregon, Oklahoma, Missouri, TCU, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, and Wisconsin.
Dozie Ezukanma’s Recruiting Profile
Projections
On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine has the Texas Tech Red Raiders out in front, followed by the Sooners and the Arkansas Razorbacks.
Film
Hudl
Rating
Stars
Overall
Position
State
ESPN
—
—
—
—
Rivals
—
—
—
—
247Sports
3
—
102
107
247 Composite
3
654
84
104
On3 Recruiting
3
—
81
102
On3 Industry
3
656
97
113
Vitals
Hometown
Fort Worth, Texas
Projected Position
Wide Receiver
Height
6-foot-2
Weight
180
Recruitment
Offered on June 8, 2023
Camped with Oklahoma June 8, 2023
Notable Offers
Per 247Sports
Arizona
Arkansas
Houston
Kansas
Kansas State
Miami
Missouri
North Texas
Oklahoma
Oregon
Purdue
TCU
Texas A&M
Texas State
Texas Tech
Wisconsin
After a great camp I am extremely blessed to earn an offer from the University of Oklahoma!! #OUDNA #BoomerSooner @CoachVenables @CoachEmmett @BentonDuby pic.twitter.com/McXh4vz6oT
— Dozie Ezukanma (@DozieEzukanma) June 9, 2023
