Oklahoma Sooners offer 2024 3-Star WR Dozie Ezukanma

The Oklahoma Sooners search for wide receivers continued this week at Brent Venables camp when Oklahoma offered 2024 three-star wide receiver Dozie Ezukanma.

Ezukanma hails from Fort Worth, Texas and plays his high school ball at All Saints Episcopal. In 2022 with Timber Creek in Keller, Texas, Ezukanma recorded 42 receptions for 587 yards and six touchdowns, according to 247Sports.

If the name sounds familiar, it’s because Dozie is the younger brother of former Texas Tech great and current Miami Dolphins wide receiver Erik Ezukanma.

Like his older brother, Dozie has the size and athleticism to be a dynamic playmaker at the collegiate level. He’s a three-star prospect with On3 and 247Sports and has notable offers from Arkansas, Miami, Oregon, Oklahoma, Missouri, TCU, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, and Wisconsin.

Dozie Ezukanma’s Recruiting Profile

Projections

On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine has the Texas Tech Red Raiders out in front, followed by the Sooners and the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Film

Hudl

Rating

Stars Overall Position State ESPN — — — — Rivals — — — — 247Sports 3 — 102 107 247 Composite 3 654 84 104 On3 Recruiting 3 — 81 102 On3 Industry 3 656 97 113

Vitals

Hometown Fort Worth, Texas Projected Position Wide Receiver Height 6-foot-2 Weight 180

Recruitment

Offered on June 8, 2023

Camped with Oklahoma June 8, 2023

Notable Offers

Per 247Sports

Arizona

Arkansas

Houston

Kansas

Kansas State

Miami

Missouri

North Texas

Oklahoma

Oregon

Purdue

TCU

Texas A&M

Texas State

Texas Tech

Wisconsin

Twitter

