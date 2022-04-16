Oklahoma Sooners offer 2023 tight-end Olsen Patt Henry out of Florida

With a new evaluation period underway starting April 15th and the Spring game under 10 days away, the Sooners continue their pursuit of players for their 2023 class. Their pursuits have had them in the southeast a lot so it should come as no surprise that the Sooners’ latest offer comes from that part of the country.

The Oklahoma Sooners offered 2023 tight end prospect Olsen Patt Henry of Naples, Florida.

Henry is as much of an interesting case as one could find in recruiting as he’s not ranked on 247Sports at all but holds a three-star ranking on Rivals. However, lack of ranking isn’t the surprising part. It’s his offer list.

His offer list includes Duke, Boston College, Coastal Carolina, Liberty, Ole Miss, Louisville, and Alabama. He only has 11 offers and until recently was being recruited by middle of the pack Power Five and Group of Five schools.

According to 247Sports, Alabama offered Henry within the last week and it seems that offer really changed things for the under-the-radar tight end.

With Joe Jon Finley extending the offer to Henry, it all but looks like the Sooners believe he projects as a tight end. He stands 6-foot-4 and is 210 lbs.

While there is limited information on Henry, it’s become obvious some major programs see him as a potential diamond in the rough, now that he’s garnering attention from Oklahoma and Alabama.

The Sooners currently have no tight ends committed for the class of 2023 but have sent out offers to Duce Robinson, one time Sooners commit turned Razorbacks Luke Hasz, Walker Lyons, Riley Williams, and Markus Dixon.

Olsen Patt Henry’s Recruiting Profile

Film

Rating

Stars Overall State Position ESPN — — — — Rivals 3 — — — 247Sports — — — — 247 Composite — — — — On3 Recruiting — — — — On3 Consensus — — — —

Vitals

Hometown Naples, Fla. Projected Position Tight End Height 6-4 Weight 210 lbs

Recruitment

Offered on 4/15/2022

No visit at this time.

Notable Offers

Oklahoma

Alabama

Ole Miss

West Virginia

Louisville

Coastal Carolina

Duke

Minnesota

Boston College

Story continues

Twitter

after a great talk with @JOE_JON_FINLEY i am extremely blessed to receive a offer from Oklahoma University #BOOMSOONER pic.twitter.com/hcSdasjkYq — Olsen Patt Henry (@OlsenPatt) April 14, 2022

1

1